Activision has filed a lawsuit in U.S. federal court seeking to shut down Engineowning, a group based in Germany that sells Call of Duty cheats from its online storefront. The suit, filed in the Central District of California on Tuesday, alleges that Engineowning’s practices “damage Activision’s games, its overall business, and the experience of the COD player community.” Unsurprisingly, the publisher is seeking immediate, preliminary, and permanent injunctions against the cheat sellers. Basically, they want the legal banhammer dropped hard and fast.

