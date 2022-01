Valorant players got their first look at the upcoming agent on the valorant prime gaming loot page today, which featured an image of the new character that likely wasn’t supposed to be posted yet. A new valorant agent is always an exciting change since they can shake up the meta and breathe fresh life into the game. The agents are typically hinted at for months before being officially revealed, giving players easter eggs and other cryptic hints to decipher.

