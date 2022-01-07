Judge denies lowering 500K bond for Jennifer and James Crumbley

ROCHESTER HILLS (WWJ) -- An Oakland County judge denied a bond reduction request by the parents of accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, based on their risk of fleeing before their trial on involuntary manslaughter charges.

Jennifer and James Crumbley's attended a 25-minute hearing over Zoom Friday afternoon on the request to have their individual bonds of $500,000 lowered.

Defense attorney Mariell Lehman requested that the bonds for both Crumbleys be lowered to $100,000. Lehman said the Crumbleys would be willing to wear GPS tethers if they were released on bail.

But the 53-3 District Court Judge Julie Nicholson denied that request.

The denial was based on evidence presented by the prosecution, which argued that the couple is a flight-risk -- citing their ties to the state of Florida and their alleged attempts to avoid arrest by hiding out in an industrial art studio on Detroit's east side after charges were announced on Dec. 3.

The judge also considered the amount of money they withdrew from bank accounts and the seriousness of the charges. Prosecutor Karen McDonald said when the Crumbleys were arrested, they were found with $6,600 in cash, 10 credit cards and four burner phones.

Their bonds both remain at $500,000 dollars each.

Their next court appearance is set for Feb. 8.

Jennifer and James Crumbley are accused of making a gun accessible to their 15-year-old son. Ethan Crumbley was in court Friday morning where he agreed to waive his preliminary hearing and move to trial.