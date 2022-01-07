ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Boys’ season 3 debuts June 3

By Stephen Iervolino
southernillinoisnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(SPOILERS) The third season of Amazon Prime’s Emmy-nominated hit The Boys finally has a release date: June 3. The revelation was made after the first footage of the anticipated new season was revealed on the Amazon Prime Video web series Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman, an in-universe “news program” brought...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

11 favourite Netflix shows that are all returning in 2022

It might only be the first week of January, but we're already convinced this year is going to be brilliant when it comes to TV. While Netflix has some exciting new shows on its roster for the 12 months ahead, there's also many returning seasons for some of the streaming giant's biggest titles.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: Michael Imperioli To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Imperioli has been tapped as a lead in the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. The Sopranos alum, who will be a series regular, is the first confirmed cast member for the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to follow a different group of vacationers at another White Lotus property. Imperioli...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Urban
Person
Darick Robertson
Person
Jack Quaid
Person
Garth Ennis
Deadline

‘The Goldbergs’ Star Wendi McLendon-Covey Confirms Four Additional Season 9 Episodes

As Deadline reported last month, amid the Jeff Garlin drama — which culminated with the actor’s exit from The Goldbergs following HR investigations — and as the show marked its 200th episode, the veteran ABC comedy series also received an order for four additional episodes, bringing its ninth season to 22 episodes. This morning, The Goldbergs star Wendi McLendon-Covey took to Instagram to confirm the additional episode order. “2022 has already thrown us many curveballs, but here’s some good news: ABC has ordered 4 additional episodes, bringing season 9 up to 22 episodes!,” she wrote next to photos teasing the comedy’s upcoming episode. “This week’s show will make you want to dance, so wash your leg warmers!” ABC, which just renewed another veteran series, Grey’s Anatomy, is yet to make a renewal recision on The Goldbergs. Nine seasons in, the 1980s family comedy remains a solid ratings performer and an anchor of ABC’s Wednesday comedy lineup. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendi McLendon-Covey (@wendimclendoncovey)
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

How to watch This Is Us season 6

The long-running drama This Is Us has been in our lives since 2016, and now the final season is here and available to watch on both Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video in the UK. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family and all the ups and downs of family life across the decades while tackling emotional and personal subjects – there have been five seasons so far with the sixth being the final season of the show, bringing it to an end.
TV SERIES
Alternative Press

‘The Boys’ will be back in June — watch the first trailer for season 3

A first look at Amazon Prime Video‘s The Boys season 3, which will premiere June 3, is finally here. The agonizingly short trailer shows Starlight and Homelander reuniting at Vought International headquarters. The Boys is set in a world where superheroes are a regular fact of life but don’t...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Abc Audio#Amazon#Vought News Network#Avengers#Annie Starlight#Stormfront#Nazi
Empire

The Boys Returns To TV In June

We've been waiting for the madness of The Boys to return to Prime Video and while there are still a few months to go, at least we have a solid date. As revealed in the announcement video (which doesn't give a thing away), the show will be back on 3 June.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Great’ Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu

The Great will return for a third season on Hulu. The critically acclaimed Catherine the Great dramedy has been renewed for a 10-episode third season. The announcement was made at Disney’s Television Critics Association winter press tour session. The satiric series from showrunner Tony McNamara (The Favourite) stars Elle Fanning (Maleficent) as the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia’s history in a playfully loose take on history. The second season, which debuted in November, sees Catherine taking the throne as she struggles to bring enlightenment to the country. McNamara told The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast in November that he didn’t have a...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Emily in Paris’ Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix

Critics may not think highly of Emily in Paris but Netflix certainly does. The streaming giant has renewed the Darren Star comedy for two additional seasons, taking the Lily Collins starrer through its fourth season. The supersized renewal arrives two and a half weeks after the sophomore season returned. Netflix, which does not release traditional viewership data, says the new season topped its global top 10 list in 94 countries with 107.6 million hours viewed in its first five days. Season one, which ranked as its most-viewed comedy of 2020, topped the same list across 53 countries. While season one of Emily in...
TV SERIES
southernillinoisnow.com

In Brief: ‘The Goldbergs’ gets full ninth season; Aubrey Plaza joins ‘The White Lotus’, and more

ABC has ordered four additional episodes of The Goldbergs, bringing its season nine total to a full 22, series star Wendi McLendon-Covey announced Monday on Instagram. The move has nothing to do with the previously announced departure of fellow original star Jeff Garlin, who left the series following multiple misconduct allegations, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s still unclear how the sitcom will write out Garlin’s character Murray…
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The White Lotus’ Recruits Aubrey Plaza for Season 2

Aubrey Plaza is heading for a White Lotus vacation. The Parks and Recreation favorite has been tapped to star in the upcoming second season of the dark comedy from creator Mike White. Season two of the HBO comedy will say farewell to Hawaii and be set at a different White Lotus property as the social satire follows a new group of vacationers. Sources say Italy is being eyed as the location for season two, though HBO has remained mum on that detail. Plaza will play Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends. She joins the previously announced Michael...
TV SERIES
Deadline

ATX TV Festival Sets ‘Parenthood’ And ‘Justified’ Reunions For 11th Season In June

UPDATED with first panels: The ATX Television Festival said Tuesday that reunions for Parenthood and Justified are the first two panels set for the event’s 11th season, which will run June 2-5 in-person in Austin after being virtual the last two years.| The panel for Parenthood, which ran six seasons on NBC before wrapping its run in 2015, had been originally planned for 2020 before being postponed due to the pandemic. Confirmed participants so far include creator/showrunner Jason Katims, executive producer/writer and ATX advisory board member David Hudgins, executive producer/director Lawrence Trilling, and stars Dax Shepard, Erika Christensen, Joy Bryant, Mae...
AUSTIN, TX
ComicBook

Netflix Losing Major Franchise Starting This Month

Friendship may be magic, but for fans of the My Little Pony franchise, streaming certain series and movies within said franchise may not be. Netflix is losing the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic series as well as a few films beginning this month with three of the specials having already been removed from the streaming platform as of January 1st.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Suspicion’ Trailer: Uma Thurman Stars in Apple TV Plus’ Thriller Series

Apple TV Plus released a trailer for “Suspicion,” an eight-episode limited series starring Uma Thurman, premiering on Feb. 4. Thurman plays a high-profile CEO living in New York City, where her son is taken by four mysterious, masked kidnappers at a hotel. As the FBI and the U.K.’s National Crime Agency set their eyes on four seemingly ordinary British citizens staying at the hotel, they scramble to prove their innocence — but not everyone can be trusted. In the trailer, the four British visitors struggle to provide alibis, finding themselves in a trans-Atlantic game of cat and mouse. Starring alongside Thurman are Kunal...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Superman & Lois Season 2 Explores the Man of Steel's Allegiance to America

Whose hero is he, anyway? That’s one of several key questions broached in Tuesday’s season premiere of Superman & Lois (The CW, 8/7c) as the Man of Steel begins to feel the heat from his new U.S. Army liaison. And if you thought General Lane was a thorn in Superman’s side, just wait until you meet Lt. Mitch Anderson (played by Tyler Hoechlin’s former Teen Wolf co-star Ian Bohen). It’s in Anderson’s best interest for Superman to swear his allegiance to the red, white and blue. But as Superman explains in the Season 2 trailer, he already “gave it to the world...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Mahershala Ali Drama ‘The Plot’ Lands Series Pickup at Onyx Collective/Hulu

Tara Duncan’s Onyx Collective has won its first major bidding war. The brand, which will see its content live on Hulu, has landed rights to Mahershala Ali drama The Plot, based on the novel by Jean Hanff Korelitz. Sources say Duncan fought hard to land the drama as producers including Endeavor Content shopped the package and sought a straight-to-series order. (Sources note HBO also bid for the series but dropped out rather than offering the formal pickup.) The Plot, which will stream on Hulu, is described as a cat-and-mouse story that revolves around Jake, a struggling author, who commits an act of...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy