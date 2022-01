Crappies are baitfish feeders, and where “half-inch brown and buggy” is the rule of thumb for general trout flies, that guide can be adjusted for spring and summer slabs to “inch long, flashy and fishy” for successful patterns. Thus, tying up a variety of streamers that somewhat match that rule for the hatches that specks inhale is key to continued success. The Crappie Crush fly combines all those classic accoutrements that slabs love – flowy marabou, sparkly estaz and some undulating plastic – and brings them all together in a fish-catching streamer that meets the mandates for a solid offering when searching for spring and summertime specks.

