Agriculture

Food Price Index Falls in December

pnwag.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest Food Price index declined 1.2 points in December but remained 23% higher than a year ago. The index from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations averaged 133.7 points in December. Except...

www.pnwag.net

southeastagnet.com

Price of Food Moves Higher in November

The USDA says the Consumer Price Index for Food moved higher in November, rising 0.5 percent from October to reach levels that are 6.1 percent higher than November 2020. The level of food price inflation varies depending on whether the food was purchased for consumption at home or away from home. The food-away-from-home, or restaurant purchases, CPI increased 0.6 percent in November 2021 and was 5.8 percent higher than November of last year. The food-at-home, or grocery store purchases, CPI increased 0.3 percent from October to November and was 6.4 percent higher than November 2020.
BUSINESS
chicagoconstructionnews.com

Dodge Momentum Index declines In December

The Dodge Momentum Index fell 3% in December to 166.4 (2000=100), down from the revised November reading of 170.7. The Momentum Index, issued by Dodge Construction Network, is a monthly measure of the initial report for nonresidential building projects in planning, which have been shown to lead construction spending for nonresidential buildings by a full year. In December, commercial planning fell 4%, and institutional planning slipped 1%.
COOK COUNTY, IL
pnwag.net

How Will Food Prices Behave in 2022?

Blame it on COVID, supply problems, or any number of other factors, but when 2021 figures are totaled, the USDA estimates the American people will have seen two years of accelerated food price increases. 3.5% for grocery stores in 2020…another 3.5% in 2021. “[Hopefully] We usually see deceleration following...
ECONOMY
Lodging

Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index Up 12.7 Percent in December

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee, and MILWAUKEE—The Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index jumped 12.7 percent in December 2021 to a level of 5,744. For 2021 as a whole, the stock index was up 25.6 percent. “Hotel stocks ended a volatile year with strong gains in December as the worst-case scenarios related to the...
MARKETS
pnwag.net

Most Gains Reported In Latest Farm Price Index

The USDA is out with the November Farm Price Index. And as Gary Crawford points out, the report shows increases for almost every major farm product, expect one. If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail [email protected]
AGRICULTURE
cdcgamingreports.com

AGEM Index increases 1.2 percent in December

Last month, the AGEM Index improved by 11.39 points, rising to 971.59 and marking a 1.2 percent increase over November, when the Index experienced a decline of 10.9 percent. It increased by 284.47 points year over year, for an annual growth rate of 41.4 percent. In the latest period, seven...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Manufacturing Slowdown: December PMI Index Dips to 58.7%

The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) December manufacturing purchasing managers index slid to 58.7% in November from 61.1% in November. A number over 50 means the manufacturing sector is expanding, which it did for the 19th month in a row since April 2020. “The U.S. manufacturing sector remains in...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a nearly 11 million-barrel weekly rise in U.S. gasoline supplies

The American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday reported a decline in weekly U.S. crude supplies, but inventories of gasoline climbed sharply, according to sources. The API reportedly said domestic crude supplies fell by 1.1 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 7, while gasoline stockpiles saw a weekly increase of 10.9 million barrels and distillate supplies rose by about 3 million barrels. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 1.6 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for weekly supply increases of 3 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices held onto the day's gains in the electronic trading session, after the API data. February West Texas Intermediate crude was at $81.28 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $81.22 on the New York Mercantile Exchange. February gasoline traded at $2.349 a gallon, down slightly from the $2.357 settlement.
TRAFFIC
AFP

Global growth could slow sharply due to Omicron: World Bank

Global growth will "decelerate markedly" this year, but the Omicron variant of Covid-19 that is spreading rapidly worldwide could make the situation worse and exacerbate labor shortages and supply chain snarls, the World Bank warned Tuesday. That would exacerbate ongoing struggles with labor shortages and global production and transportation snarls that have fueled a wave of price increases.
BUSINESS
CBS Miami

AAA: Rising Oil Prices Could Pressure Gas Prices Higher

(MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida gas prices dropped another penny last week, with some drivers finding much deeper discounts at the pump. Although the state average was $3.20 per gallon on Sunday, seven percent of Florida gas stations had pump prices below $3 a gallon. “January gas prices are often driven down by lower fuel demand. Unfortunately, that downward trend at the pump may soon come to an end,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil prices shot up last week and that could restore upward pressure in prices at the pump.” The price of WTI (U.S.) oil rose 5% last week, reaching a 7-week high of $79.46 on Thursday. The increase was mostly due to concerns about how the unrest in Kazakhstan and logistical problems in Libya would hamper global fuel supplies. Friday’s settlement of $78.90 per barrel was $3.69/b more than the week before. The price of oil has increased a total of 11% in the last three weeks. State Average Sunday’s Avg. Price – $3.20 2021 High – $3.36 2021 Low – $2.19 Regional Prices Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.41), Naples ($3.31), Fort Lauderdale ($3.25) Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.08), Melbourne-Titusville ($3.11), Sebring ($3.12)
MIAMI, FL

