ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ethiopian government says it will begin dialogue with political opposition

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopian government said on Friday that it will begin dialogue with...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Venezuela opposition must recognize errors to resume dialogue-gov’t

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuela’s opposition must abandon hypocrisy and recognize its mistakes if it wants to restart talks with the ruling party, which were suspended in October, National Assembly president Jorge Rodriguez said on Wednesday. Negotiations in Mexico between Venezuela’s government and opposition politicians ground to a halt...
AMERICAS
AFP

EU, US widen Nicaragua sanctions as Ortega begins new term

The United States and European Union broadened pressure on Nicaragua Monday with economic sanctions and travel bans as strongman Daniel Ortega began a fourth term as president following a widely-criticized election. Ortega's daughter and a son -- both working as presidential advisors -- were among seven individuals on the EU's list targeting those held responsible for "undermining democracy" and human rights abuses, a European Council statement said. Others sanctioned "in view of the worsening situation in Nicaragua" were senior officials with the country's police force and electoral body, it said. "Those targeted are responsible for serious human rights violations, including repression of civil society, supporting the fraudulent presidential and parliamentary elections and undermining democracy and the rule of law," it said.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethiopian#Reuters
kdal610.com

Tanzania’s parliament speaker resigns after debt fight with president

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Tanzania’s parliament speaker resigned on Thursday after publicly questioning the government’s external borrowing in an economy buffeted by the global coronavirus pandemic. Job Ndugai said in a statement that he had taken the decision “considering the broad interests of my country, the government, and...
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

Tigray forces say Ethiopian airstrike kills 56 civilians

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An airstrike in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region has killed at least 56 people at a camp for displaced people, a spokesman for the Tigray forces said Saturday, as the country’s war continues despite the government’s talk of reconciliation. “Another callous drone attack,”...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
101.9 KELO-FM

U.N. says dialogue to solve post-coup crisis in Sudan to start immediately

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – The United Nations mission in Sudan said consultations would begin on Monday with the goal of launching direct negotiations to resolve the country’s political crisis after an October coup. The military takeover derailed a transition toward elections in which the army had agreed to share...
POLITICS
AFP

UN announces talks to help resolve Sudan's political crisis

The United Nations will launch talks to help Sudan resolve its escalating political crisis triggered by last year's military coup, the UN envoy said Monday, earning a mixed response. "It is time to end the violence and enter into a comprehensive consultative process," said UN special representative Volker Perthes, vowing at a press conference to facilitate "indirect talks" between all sides. His comments came a day after Sudanese security forces again fired tear gas at anti-coup protesters, leaving two demonstrators dead including one who died Monday morning from wounds to the head. Perthes said consultations would be held with political and social actors along with armed and civil society groups. But he stressed that "the UN is not coming up with any project, draft or vision for a solution".
WORLD
kdal610.com

Kazakh leader nominates Smailov for prime minister

NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev nominated Alikhan Smailov for prime minister on Tuesday, as he spoke to parliament in a session broadcast live on state television. Smailov, 49, served as first deputy prime minister in the previous cabinet which Tokayev dismissed last week amid violent unrest in...
WORLD
AFP

Tigray rebels claim dozens killed in strike on IDP camp

Tigrayan rebels claimed Saturday that dozens of people had been killed in a drone strike on a camp for civilians displaced by the brutal war in northern Ethiopia. The EU also briefly referred to the air strike in a statement Saturday, saying it had killed and wounded many civilians.
AFRICA
AFP

One killed in Sudan protests ahead of UN dialogue launch

One Sudanese protester was killed Sunday as security forces fired tear gas at thousands who rallied to keep up pressure on the military, one day before the UN is to launch talks aiming to end weeks of crisis after a coup. The October 25 power grab, led by army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, derailed a civilian-military power sharing transition established after the 2019 ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir. It also sparked regular protests -- sometimes by tens of thousands -- by Sudanese wanting a return to the democratic transition in a country with a long history of coups. The latest fatality brings to 62 the death toll of protesters killed in a crackdown on anti-coup demonstrations, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said in a statement.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Arab Gulf foreign ministers head to Beijing for meetings

Foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia and other Arab Gulf states are visiting Beijing for meetings with officials from the world’s second largest economy, a leading consumer of oil and source of foreign investment. The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday gave no details of the agendas for the visits, but said they were expected to “deepen relations between the two sides.” The meetings running through Friday will include the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, along with the secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council. China and the U.S. are increasingly jockeying for influence in the Middle...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy