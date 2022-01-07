ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Gang of Youths share new single ‘in the wake of your leave.’

By Live4ever
live4ever.uk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGang of Youths ended 2021 with a run of sold out shows overseas. Now Gang of Youths have shared their new single “in the wake of your leave.” The track is the latest to build momentum ahead of the release of new album angel in realtime. on February...

www.live4ever.uk.com

Comments / 0

Related
undertheradarmag.com

Bats Shares New Single “Golden Spoon”

Bats is the new solo project from Nashville singer/songwriter Jess Awh. Since debuting in 2020 with There’s a river up high, Awh has cultivated an intimate songwriting style, pulling from alt country and indie singer/songwriters in equal measure. Last year she shared a handful of new singles from her upcoming sophomore album, Blue Cabinet, and today she’s back with the record’s final single, “Golden Spoon.”
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Moonalice Shares New Single “Woo Woo”

Today, Moonalice, the 10-piece Bay Area collective known for bringing peace, love, and happiness wherever they go, releases their uplifting anthem “Woo Woo.” As fans reset for the new year and look to the future, Moonalice reminds them to reflect on the present, where sometimes the destination is actually the journey itself. Written by The T Sisters’ Rachel Tietjen, who now is a member of Moonalice along with her sisters, “Woo Woo” is a song about living in the moment. Featuring upbeat instrumentation that mirrors the clickety-clack sound of a train in motion, the song’s rhythmic flow invites listeners to awaken a greater sense of self-awareness and embrace today’s offerings.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
xsnoize.com

SPIRITUALIZED share video for new single 'Crazy' from new LP 'Everything Was Beautiful'

With their new LP Everything Was Beautiful due out February 25th via Fat Possum, and having previously shared album opener 'Always Together With You', today Spiritualized share a video for new single “Crazy”, a sweet country-soul lament which features backing vocals from Nikki Lane. The stunning video, directed by J Spaceman and partly inspired by Andy Warhol’s Kiss, can be viewed BELOW:
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Lucius Announce First New Album in 6 Years, Share Lead Single

Lucius are back with their first proper album since 2016’s Good Grief, the Dave Cobb/Brandi Carlile-co-produced Second Nature, out April 8 via Mom + Pop Music in the U.S. and Mexico, Dine Alone in Canada, and Second Nature Records/Secretly Distribution everywhere else. The indie-pop duo have also released the music video for lead single “Next to Normal” and announced a spring North American tour.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Gang Of Youths#Newport Music Hall#Brooklyn#Las Vegas#North American#Ky Mercury#Nc Cat#Il Metro#Mi Shelter#Danforth Music Hall#Qc L Astral#Ma Paradise Rock Club#Ny Brooklyn Steel#The Living Arts#Oxford#Az Crescent Ballroom#Ut Urban Lounge
Stereogum

Gang Of Youths – “In The Wake Of Your Leave”

Australian rockers Gang Of Youths are releasing angel in realtime., their new album charting frontman Dave Le’aupepe response to the loss of his father, next month. We’ve heard “The Man Himself” and “Tend The Garden,” and now they’re sharing another new track called “In The Wake Of Your Leave.”
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: The Slaps Shares New Single “It’s Dense”

The Slaps are a pastoral slacker pop trio, previously based out of Chicago but now spread between Chicago and Lexington, Kentucky. Since the trio met in 2016, they’ve been creating at a steady clip, working new material in Chicago clubs while releasing their 2017 record Susan’s Room and their 2019 EPs A and B. In recent years guitarist/vocalist Rand Kelly and bassist/vocalist Ramsey Bell returned to their homes in Kentucky, while drummer/vocalist Josh Resing stayed in Chicago, but the distance hasn’t dulled their creative spark.
LEXINGTON, KY
southernillinoisnow.com

Lady A to share “What a Song Can Do” as new single

Lady A is showing fans “What a Song Can Do” with their new single. The title track of their latest album serves as a tribute to their fans, and the years they’ve spent connecting with them touring across the globe. The lyrics detail the power of music and the various emotions it draws out of us, compelling us to laugh, cry, or even give one’s heart away.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Warmduscher Announce Fourth Album 'At The Hotspot', Share New Single Fatso

Warmduscher have announced their fourth studio album, 'At The Hotspot'. Produced by Hot Chip's Joe Goddard and Al Doyle, the follow-up to 2019's 'Tainted Lunch' will arrive on April 1 via Bella Union. It'll feature the previously released Wild Flowers along with the newly shared single Fatso, which unfurls around...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Vancouver, CA
weallwantsomeone.org

Pinegrove share new single “Respirate”

Pinegrove will return with their new album 11:11 on January 28th through Rough Trade Records. They previously shared lead single “Alaska” and today return with new single “Respirate.”. “Respirate” delivers an alt-country and folk ballad with that familiar delivery from Evan Stephens Hall and plenty of an...
ALASKA STATE
nextmosh.com

DiAmorte share new video single, “Where The Light Grows Cold”

Share the post "DiAmorte share new video single, “Where The Light Grows Cold”" Theatrical metal opera production DiAmorte have released the video for their new single “Where The Light Grows Cold.” Drake Mefestta talking about the new single, “We can’t wait for you to hear this absolute BEHEMOTH of a track featuring the Budapest Scoring Orchestra and the international cast of DiAmorte. Trust us when we say you’ve never heard something quite like this before, and that’s a promise.”
MUSIC
djmag.com

VTSS shares new single, ‘For Your Safety’, from Technicolor EP: Listen

VTSS has shared a new single, ‘For Your Safety’, lifted from her forthcoming ‘Projections’ EP on Ninja Tune’s Technicolor imprint. Listen to it below. It’s the second single to be shared from the EP, following the release of ‘Trust Me’ at the end of November. The track, VTSS says, “captures the moment of a personal breakthrough, after months of anxiety, dying hopes and dreams; my own process of re-interpreting the outside world and re-joining the forever changed society as a person and artist”.
MUSIC
xsnoize.com

GILMORE TRAIL share new single 'Nocturne' from the upcoming ‘Impermanence’ LP

Preceding their first album for over six years, GILMORE TRAIL today return with the graceful “Nocturne”; the final single to be cut from the upcoming ‘Impermanence’ LP (out 21 January, via Chasmata Records). A world away from the tempestuous post-rock journeying of previous single “Echoes of...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Erin Rae Shares New Single “Cosmic Sigh”

Next month, Nashville singer-songwriter Erin Rae is set to release her cathartic sophomore album, Lighten Up. The record sees Rae expand her kaleidoscopic cosmic country sound outwards into the worlds of psych folk and Laurel Canyon pop, burnishing her songwriting with sweeping orchestral arrangements. The full record also features drums, guitar, and background vocals from Jonathan Wilson (Father John Misty, Jenny O., The Deep Dark Woods) and guest appearances from Kevin Morby, Ny Oh, and Meg Duffy of Hand Habits.
NASHVILLE, TN
mxdwn.com

Avatar Share Brutal New Single “Cruel And Unusual”, Announce Winter 2022 International Tour Dates

Avatar is a heavy metal band that was formed in Gothenburg, Sweden. The band was started back in 2001. The band’s members are singer Johannes Eckerström, guitarist Jonas Jarlsby, guitarist Tim Öhrström, bassist Henrik Sandelin and drummer John Alfredsson. The band has been described as groove and progressive metal. The band’s influences include In Flames, Dark Tranquility and The Haunted. Some popular tracks of theirs include “Bloody Angel,” “Smells Like a Freakshow” and “The Eagle Has Landed.”
ROCK MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Uma Bloo Shares New Single “Marguerite’s Novels”

Uma Bloo was originally a character singer/songwriter Molly Madden took on for burlesque performance. Now the moniker has taken on a new form as the namesake of the Chicago songwriter’s new project. Uma Bloo’s debut album, Don’t Drive Into the Smoke, is an unguarded meditation on the intersection of love, lust, and grief, delivered within layers of urgent indie rock. Uma Bloo has already shared “Never Know Me,” the strident first single from the record. Today the band are back with their latest single, “Marguerite’s Novels,” premiering early with Under the Radar.
CHICAGO, IL
JamBase

Broken Social Scene Shares ‘Curse Your Fail’ Single

Broken Social Scene shared the single, “Curse Your Fail.” The song will appear on the Toronto-based collective’s forthcoming compilation, Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities, set for release via Arts & Crafts on January 14. BSS announced Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities in December and shared...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy