6 Things To Consider When Finding The Perfect Mother Of The Bride Dress

weddingchicks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Mother of the Bride plays a very important role, not only in finding the perfect Mother of the Bride dress but also supporting her daughter through every decision she makes. It's important to start dress shopping early. This will give you plenty of time to find the perfect dress and...

www.weddingchicks.com

weddingchicks.com

Practical Tips for Wedding Dress Shopping

If you’re about to start the search for your dress, you’re going to want to read these practical tips for wedding dress shopping. Wonderland Bridal shared their best and most practical tips for wedding dress shopping. They’ve also included the dress designer and styles of all of the dresses featured.
BEAUTY & FASHION
weddingchicks.com

There's Snow Place Like Home Winter Wedding Inspiration

Winter is by far the coziest season and this has to be the coziest wedding inspiration we've seen yet! This team converted BRICK, a large open repurposed warehouse space into a dreamy winter retreat complete with a fireplace and a mobile bar. To amp up the holiday factor, they even hung stockings from the mantle and placed a beautifully wrapped gift at each place setting. We love the idea of wrapping guest favors for holiday weddings!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
weddingchicks.com

Why You Should Order An Invitation Suite Even If You're Eloping

Because of COVID, a lot of couples are choosing to elope–from city hall ceremonies to extravagant destinations, we've seen it all. One great thing that we're noticing is that couples are still investing in a celebration, even if they decide to forgo the big guest list. Brides and grooms alike are sporting multiple outfit changes, the flowers (or should we say floral installations) are getting bigger than ever, but the one thing that you may not think to order for your elopement is wedding invitations. After all, why would you order invitations if you're not inviting anyone? Well, we will break it down for you right here!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

