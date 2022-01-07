Former WVU WR Sean Ryan Transfers to Big Ten School

Friday morning, former West Virginia wide receiver Sean Ryan announced that he will be transferring to Rutgers for the final year of his collegiate career.

After transferring to WVU from Temple, Ryan became a solid third/fourth option in the passing game for the Mountaineers and gave them depth at the position. In three years with the team, Ryan hauled in 69 receptions for 882 yards and three touchdowns. He finished the 2021 season fourth in receiving yards (399) and tied second in touchdown receptions (3).

His departure, along with the transfers of Winston Wright Jr., Sam Brown, and Isaiah Esdale leave WVU with just five scholarship receivers currently on the roster. JUCO WR Jeremiah Aaron and incoming freshman Jarel Williams will join the team prior to fall camp.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.