Fed Chair Powell's testimony did not throw any further hawkish surprise. Powell exuded confidence as he said that it would be possible for the Fed to tackle inflation without jeopardizing growth. He said that Fed has not yet reached a decision on balance sheet normalization and that it would be discussed again in the January meeting. Global risk sentiment is positive after the testimony. US nominal yields are lower by 3-4bps across the curve and inflation expectations are higher. Lower real rates have caused the Dollar to weaken against DM as well as EM currencies. US equities ended higher with S&P 500 notching up a gain of 1%. Brent is higher at USD 84 per barrel. Focus today will be on the US December CPI print (headline exp 7% yoy, core exp 5.4% yoy).

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO