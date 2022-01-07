What I learned from my pandemic bookshelf

At the start of this year, I decided that one of the things I wanted to consistently keep up in 2021 was a reading journal. There were a lot of reasons why I wanted to start one: I felt like Goodreads and similar websites weren’t giving me the kind of outlet for expressing my thoughts about books that I wanted anymore. Those felt a little bit too socially oriented, when I wanted something more personal. I also wanted to retain more information about the books that I read, so that when I wanted to speak to someone about books or write about books, I would have an actual point of reference rather than my lofty memory. And so, I set about creating my reading journal. I got one of my notebooks collecting dust on the bookshelves, some old stickers and washi tape and began to make my first spread. There were a lot of things I learnt during this year of keeping a reading journal.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO