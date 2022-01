HD’s last quarter’s earnings were great, beating expectation by $0.55 at $3.92, and revenues grew 9.8% year over year. Home Depot (HD) is a buy for the dividend income and total return growth investor and is the largest home improvement retailer for the housing sector. Home Depot is a cash machine, and the company uses some of the cash to open a few new stores each year. The larger part of the cash is used to increase dividends each year and buy back shares raising the stock price. Home Depot is 12.0% of The Good Business Portfolio, being my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing. I normally trim a position when it gets to 8% of the portfolio but am pushing HD to 12% since the fundamentals look good long term. At over 12% of the portfolio, HD will be trimmed down to 12% of the portfolio. I trimmed HD twice last year to the 12+% range, and I will trim it again when it is over 12% of the portfolio.

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO