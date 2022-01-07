ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Walker Hayes eases his heartache with classic country music and alcohol in “Drinking Songs”

By Carena Liptak
thenew93q.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the first song on the track list of Country Stuff The Album, an upcoming expansion on his 2021 EP of the same title. That project also includes...

www.thenew93q.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

'Fancy Like' singer Walker Hayes shares teaser of new song out Friday

Walker Hayes is welcoming 2022 with "Drinking Songs." The country singer revealed on social media that he's dropping a new song titled "Drinking Songs" on Friday. A teaser for the track features a stomping melody of swampy drums and guitar as Hayes sings, "Smoke rings in a dark room/Broke heart on a barstool/Ash tray full of burned-out ciga-regrets."
MUSIC
nowdecatur.com

Walker Hayes Has Written A Book

Next up for Walker Hayes is his first book. It's called Glad You’re Here!, and it's a collaboration with his longtime friend Craig Cooper, whom Walker's song “Craig” was written about. Music Mayhem reports the name of the book comes from a lyric in the song “Craig” and explores the two friends' friendship.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
antiMUSIC

Walker Hayes Delivers 'Drinking Songs'

Walker Hayes has released a brand new single called "Drinking Songs". The track comes from his forthcoming album, "Country Stuff The Album", that is set to hit stores on January 21st. The song was co-written by Hayes and Jordan Gray and was produced by Joe Thibodeau ("Fancy Like") and Multi-Grammy...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walker Hayes
thisis50.com

Walker Hayes: “Fancy Like,” The Unexpected Record-Breaking Song | Apple Music

Kelleigh Bannen sits down with Walker Hayes to discuss his sensational single, “Fancy Like.” Walker Hayes explains that as a 41-year-old small town father, he never imagined his music would resonate with millions, launching him into stardom. Walker did not set his sights on fame, but rather being an authentic and trustworthy father, husband and friend. However, with the help of Shane McAnally, he created a single that quickly broke records and entered the mainstream. Listen to Walker Hayes on Apple Music: https://apple.co/WalkerHayesYT.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

DJ Jerome G rises high in the music scene with his new song “Flutty”

Flutty has a different vibe altogether, which yet again shows DJ Jerome G’s tremendous talents in music. People have been speaking a lot about various talented beings and their journeys, especially in the music and creative fields, because they know that learning from the journeys of professionals from these industries will help in igniting the fire in them to also take over their dreams and turn the same into a beautiful reality. Many up-and-coming talents are now coming to the forefront and making sure to take inspiration from the journeys of artists like DJ Jerome G, also known originally as Jerome Gotthier. They want to know the choices this guy made that helped him reach where he is getting to. His latest new song, “Flutty,” has a different vibe altogether, which is proof enough of DJ Jerome G’s expertise in creating incredible beats.
MUSIC
nowdecatur.com

Walker Hayes Releases ‘Drinking Songs’ From Upcoming Album

Walker Hayes has released more new music from his upcoming album, this time a song called “Drinking Songs.” He co-wrote the song, which finds Walker declaring his love of drinking songs while at the same time proudly six years sober. He said, “‘Drinking Songs’ is one of my...
MUSIC
kfdi.com

Maren Morris’ Song Hayes Must Have Been A Cat or Dog in Past Life and She Teases New Music

Even after getting tons of Christmas presents, Maren Morris’ son’s favorite toy is a dog crate. Even After Getting Tons Of Christmas Presents, Maren Morris’ Son’s Favorite Toy Is A Dog Crate Maren Morris went all out for her son, Hayes’ Christmas only to be overshadowed by a much more unimpressive item. The Grammy-nominated singer tweeted, “Went to Texas for Christmas and my son got so many gifts I thought he’d love, [H]is preference? Climbing in and out of a dog crate for 2 hours. I give up.” Morris didn’t share photos of her son enjoying his “gift,” but back in October, she did post a video of her son mooing at horses. “ATTN: My son thinks horses say ‘moo’ and it’s here to brighten up your doom scrolling,” Morris captioned the post.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Country Music#Alcohol#First Song#Heartache#Country Stuff
wbwn.com

Walker Hayes Starting 2022 by Soaking Big 2021 on a Beach with Family

Walker Hayes had a HUGE 2021 and is taking some time with his family to soak it in as we start 2022. Walker’s song “Fancy Like” went viral on TikTok because of the dance he and his daughter did in a video posted to the social media platform. The song then began climbing the charts and landed at #1 on the Hot Country and U.S. Country Airplay singles charts. “Fancy Like” was also certified Platinum for sales of more than one million units.
CELEBRITIES
CMT

New Music Friday: Maren Morris, Walker Hayes, Maddie & Tae and More

It’s the first Friday of 2022 and country music is coming hard and fast with a host of songs from some of the genre’s biggest stars. This week’s list includes Maren Morris, Walker Hayes, Maddie & Tae, Eli Young Band, Caitlyn Smith, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde and more.
MUSIC
CMT

Walker Hayes Owes “Fancy Like” Success to God and Smoothie King

Walker Hayes was an alcoholic working at Costco driving a van a friend gave him when he saw songwriter/publisher/producer Shane McAnally in a Smoothie King. He went up and tapped him on the shoulder, and it changed his life. Today Hayes is a sober, happily married father of six with...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
Wide Open Country

Country Music Series 'Monarch' Reveals Theme Song, 'The Card You Gamble,' Performed by Caitlyn Smith

The new country music drama Monarch looks like it's the series country fans have been waiting for. Arista Records/Monument Records, the official music partner of the upcoming FOX drama, previously released Hank Williams Jr's "A Country Boy Can Survive" as performed by one of the show's stars, Trace Adkins. Now the day has arrived for the show's theme song "The Card You Gamble." Performed by rising country singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith, the song feels perfect for the new series.
NASHVILLE, TN
wbwn.com

2021 Billboard Country Music Airplay Number-One Songs

33 songs went to number-one on the Billboard country airplay chart in 2021 – one song even did it twice (more on that in a bit) 5 artists hit number-one for the first time in 2021 (Blanco Brown, Niko Moon, Lainey Wilson, Elvie Shane, & MacKenzie Porter) 6 collaborations...
ENTERTAINMENT
koxe.com

Walker Hayes set to release his new book, ‘Glad You’re Here’

Walker Hayes has announced he is writing a new book, Glad You’re Here. The title of the book comes from a line in his 2018 single, “Craig,” which was inspired by his friend Craig Allen Cooper. Throughout his career, Hayes has heavily praised Cooper (who is a pastoral writer), saying he once gave up his own keys to his minivan to help the country singer and his family when they were struggling to make ends meet. The book is said to explore the friendship between the two, sharing the backstory of how they met and how they became neighbors.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
995qyk.com

Luke Combs Gifted Morgan Wallen a Piece of Country Music History

While Morgan Wallen appeared on Behind The Vest with Druski, the “Dangerous” singer revealed he got a piece of Country Music history courtesy of Luke Combs. Wallen was a part of Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour” in 2019 and received a pretty special gift when the tour wrapped.
MUSIC
995qyk.com

Walker Hayes is Adding “Author’ to His Resume

Walker Hayes has a big year ahead of him in 2022: he’s got a new album, a tour, and now a book coming out. Hayes will be writing his first book titled, Glad You’re Here. The “Fancy Like” singer is collaborating with longtime friend, Craig Cooper, on this new endeavor. The title of the book comes from a line in Hayes’ song “Craig,” which is about Cooper and how he impacted the Hayes family.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Billboard

First Country: New Music From Maren Morris, Morgan Wade, Walker Hayes & More

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week. In 2019, Morris earned her third Billboard Country Airplay leader with “The Bones.” With her latest release, Morris catalogs her career journey from her first days in Nashville, filled with co-writes, dreams and rejections. “I drove circles around this town trying to write circles around this town/ Trying to say something with meaning, something worth singing about,” Morris sings. She references breaking through with her songs “My Church” and “’80s Mercedes” with a pointed reminder that she was a writer on the songs that first brought her radio success.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy