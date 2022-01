It was rather lackluster to see Kinder Morgan once again flag disappointingly low dividend growth for 2022 at a meager sub-3%. After the dividend growth of Kinder Morgan (KMI) slowed dramatically during early 2020 following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic many investors, myself included, were hoping and expecting it to accelerate in 2022, as my previous article discussed. Sadly their preliminary guidance for 2022 sees this disappointingly low dividend growth continuing but thankfully their shares are still significantly undervalued even it never accelerates in the future.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO