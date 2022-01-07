Royal Dutch Shell

(Sharecast News) - Top diplomats from the US and Russia are set to meet in Geneva on Sunday and Monday to discuss Moscow's demands set out in December in two draft treaties, one with the US and another with NATO. Many of their stipulations are unacceptable to Washington and the alliance, particularly the pledged that Ukraine will never join the latter. Few diplomatic observers anticipate a quick deal that would resolve the crisis this week and a complete breakdown of talks is possible. The talks are scheduled to begin on Monday but a less formal meeting between the two delegations was expected to take place on Sunday evening. - Guardian.

