 4 days ago

Royal Dutch Shell (UK) - Simplification of Share Structure. FTSE Russell notes the announcement of the timetable by Royal Dutch Shell in relation to the simplification of its share structure, whereby each share of Royal Dutch Shell A (UK, B03MLX2, FTSE 100 Index, GEIS Large Cap) and Royal Dutch Shell B...

www.lse.co.uk

Life Style Extra

Major UK companies plan 2022 investment surge - Deloitte

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Major British companies plan a. surge in investment in 2022 to meet strong demand and respond to. climate change against a backdrop of growing labour shortages,. according to a survey from accountants Deloitte. Some 37% of chief financial officers viewed higher capital. spending as a...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks to edge up after mostly positive Asian session

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to edge up at the open on Monday following a mostly positive Asian session. The FTSE 100 was called to open nine points higher at 7,494. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "When looked at in the round, Friday's [US non-farm payrolls] report...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

British fintech PrimaryBid close to finalising $150 mln funding from SoftBank - Sky News

Jan 8 (Reuters) - British fintech company PrimaryBid is. close to finalising the details of a $150 million funding round. led by SoftBank's Vision Fund II, Sky News reported https://news.sky.com/story/500m-british-fintech-star-primarybid-woos-giant-softbank-fund-to-take-stake-12511477. on Saturday. The Series C fund-raising was likely to value the company at. more than $500 million on a pre-money...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for BMO Global Smaller Companies Trust (BGSC)

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BMO Global Smaller Companies plc (the 'Company') announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Date of purchase: 7 January 2022. Number of ordinary shares purchased:...
BUSINESS
The Independent

FTSE outperforms global peers as banks put brakes on fall

The FTSE 100 dropped heavily, but avoided the worse drops of some of its international peers, helped by some of the UK’s biggest banks and supermarket groups.The index closed down 0.5% after losing 40.03 points and closing on 7,445.25.It had been trading down only around 0.2% earlier in the day, but took a further tumble in the afternoon after markets opened in the US.“It’s been a broadly weaker session for European shares today, as we start a new week with higher yields and inflation worries continuing to temper appetite for risk,” said Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets.“The prospect...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London close: Under-pressure housebuilders drag stocks lower

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were in negative territory at the close on Monday, with housebuilders under particular pressure as the bill for cladding repairs grew. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.53% at 7,445.25, and the FTSE 250 was 1.5% weaker at 23,001.81. Sterling was mixed, last trading...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

London midday: FTSE dips as housebuilders slump on cladding news

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still a touch lower by midday on Monday, with housebuilders under the cosh. The FTSE 100 was down 0.1% at 7,477.78. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: "Despite some tentative positivity in Asian trading, the UK index was not helped by a weak start for the housebuilding sector.
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: Higher open as markets look to Fed testimony

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London are seen opening higher on Tuesday as investors prepare for Congressional testimony from the US Fed chair, seeking hints about the timing and pace of interest rate hikes. IG futures indicate the FTSE 100 index is to open 36.35 points higher at 7,481.60....
WORLD
Life Style Extra

Sunday newspaper round-up: Ukraine, Ultra Electronics, British Airways

(Sharecast News) - Top diplomats from the US and Russia are set to meet in Geneva on Sunday and Monday to discuss Moscow's demands set out in December in two draft treaties, one with the US and another with NATO. Many of their stipulations are unacceptable to Washington and the alliance, particularly the pledged that Ukraine will never join the latter. Few diplomatic observers anticipate a quick deal that would resolve the crisis this week and a complete breakdown of talks is possible. The talks are scheduled to begin on Monday but a less formal meeting between the two delegations was expected to take place on Sunday evening. - Guardian.
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Fulham Shore (FUL)

("Fulham Shore", the "Company" or the "Group") The Company has received notice that a number of option holders have exercised 300,000 options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of 10.15p per option and 150,000 options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of 11p per option. Of these exercised options, 220,000 options will be net-settled pursuant to the amendments to the Unapproved Share Option Scheme announced by the Company on 22 February 2021 and will result in the issue of 94,089 new Ordinary Shares. Application has been made for the 324,089 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"), which is expected to occur on or around 12 January 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Markets lift as sales figures boost London’s clothes sellers

European markets recovered lost ground from a tough start to the week as investors looked to be piling into Monday’s dip.In London the rise was led by major fashion retailers Next and JD Sports as well as mining companies and gambling firms.It helped the FTSE 100 index of London’s main firms rise by 46.12 points, or 0.6%.It came as figures on retail sales showed a 2.1% rise in December compared to the same month a year ago, also up 4.6% compared to 2019.“However, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) have warned that consumer spending could take a hit thanks...
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Keppel and Shell Promoting LNG in Singapore

The joint venture of Keppel O&M and Shell, FueLNG, is promoting liquefied natural gas in Singapore. It has driven carried out more than 460 operations in 2021 including bunkering from ship-to-ship and truck-to-ship, and operations from truck to industry. FueLNG shall also commence servicing BHP in assistance to Singapore’s efforts...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Petronas and Shell in CCS Collaboration

Petronas has signed a joint study and collaboration agreement with Sarawak Shell Berhad. Petronas has announced that it has signed a joint study and collaboration agreement (JSCA) with Sarawak Shell Berhad to explore opportunities and project collaborations in carbon capture and storage (CCS) to help provide CO2 storage solutions in Malaysia.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: TT Electronics acquires power and control business

TT Electronics PLC - Woking, England-headquartered manufacturer of electronic components - Acquires the Power and Control business of Ferranti Technologies Ltd from Elbit System UK Ltd for GBP9.0 million in cash. Expects the acquisition of the Manchester-based designer and manufacturer of mission-critical complex power and control sub-assemblies to be "modestly" earnings enhancing in the first year and to generate cost synergies of about GBP400,000 by year three.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

London open: FTSE nudges down as housebuilders slide

(Sharecast News) - London stocks nudged lower in early trade on Monday, with housebuilders under the cosh. At 0840 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.1% at 7,481.30. Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: "The initial exuberance of the New Year was soon replaced by a more wary outlook, as the impact of earlier than expected rate hikes were being priced in.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: Stocks seen higher as US inflation awaited

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London are seen opening slightly higher on Monday as investors await US inflation data later this week, as well as potential comments from the US Fed chair on the direction of monetary policy. IG futures indicate the FTSE 100 index will open 11.42 points...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks slip as investors brace for Fed testimony

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were lower at midday on Monday as investors prepare for the prospect of more aggressive monetary policy from the US Federal Reserve. The FTSE 100 index was down 12.45 points, or 0.2%, at 7,472.87. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index was down 60.97 points, or 0.3%, at 23,292.28. The AIM All-Share index was down 4.15 points, or 0.4%, at 1,183.19.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

UPDATE 1-UK still ready to trigger Article 16 in EU-N.Ireland row, Truss says

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom is ready to. take unilateral action that would suspend customs checks on. goods moving to Northern Ireland, foreign minister Liz Truss. said ahead of talks with the European Union. Truss is due to hold talks with EU Vice President Maros. Sefcovic this...
ECONOMY

