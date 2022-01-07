Royal Dutch Shell

("Fulham Shore", the "Company" or the "Group") The Company has received notice that a number of option holders have exercised 300,000 options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of 10.15p per option and 150,000 options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of 11p per option. Of these exercised options, 220,000 options will be net-settled pursuant to the amendments to the Unapproved Share Option Scheme announced by the Company on 22 February 2021 and will result in the issue of 94,089 new Ordinary Shares. Application has been made for the 324,089 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"), which is expected to occur on or around 12 January 2022.
