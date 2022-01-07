ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire Damages Fairhaven Township Home

By Lee Voss
WJON
WJON
 4 days ago
FAIRHAVEN TOWNSHIP -- Two men were able to escape a house fire that severely damaged their Fairhaven Township home Friday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff's office got the call at around...

WJON

Fire Destroys Abandoned Hotel in Duluth

DULUTH -- No injuries and cause not yet determined for a fire that completely destroyed an abandoned hotel just west of downtown Duluth -- a blaze that crews fought for over seven hours into Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj:. "Any time we're fighting in below-zero weather or conditions like...
DULUTH, MN
WJON

Another Vehicle Stolen in Waite Park

Waite Park Police is reporting a stolen vehicle off Park Meadows Drive. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says an individual went out to start their vehicle at 8am and when they returned the vehicle was gone. It is a 2014 Silver Ford Fusion. Mages says if anyone see this vehicle parked in a area please report this to police.
WAITE PARK, MN
WJON

Snowmobile Struck By Car While Crossing Highway

PRINCETON -- A man was hurt when the snowmobile he was driving collided with a car. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 11:00 a.m. Saturday on Highway 95 in Princeton. The snowmobiler, 50-year-old Marvin Ross of Monticello, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The...
PRINCETON, MN
WJON

8 Tips for Avoiding Car Theft in St. Cloud

I feel like every time I open a news website there is a headline about a vehicle being stolen in Minnesota. It is one of my biggest fears, and it seems like that fear just keeps growing. A couple of years ago my neighborhood was hit with a spree of car thefts. Police figured out it was teenagers going driveway to driveway opening cars that were unlocked looking for valuable things to take. I learned my lesson when it comes to leaving a car unlocked. Even if you think you're safe, you never know what will happen.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Driver Falls Asleep At The Wheel Causing Crash Near Cushing

CUSHING -- Two people were taken to the hospital after the driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed. The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday on Highway 10 near 270th Street, about one mile north of Cushing. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Madalynn Frenzel, of Bemidji, was...
CUSHING, MN
WJON

Cattle Perish in Stearns County Barn Fire

MILLWOOD TOWNSHIP -- A fire south of St. Rosa Tuesday morning destroyed a hay barn and killed 48 heads of cattle. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got the call at about 5:40 a.m. with reports that flames could be seen coming from the front of the barn where hay is stored.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WJON

Icy Roads a Factor in Crash That Hurt Holdingford Teen

GREEN PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP -- A teenager from Holdingford was hurt when his car slid through an intersection and was struck by another vehicle. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 2:00 p.m. Thursday about a mile north of Little Falls in Green Prairie Township. Authorities say the...
HOLDINGFORD, MN
WJON

Baby Taken From Mother in Stolen Car Found Safe

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A missing 1-year-old boy has been found and reunited with his family, hours after a man stole his mother’s vehicle with the baby in the back seat. Police were notified around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Police believe the mother momentarily left her car running with the baby inside. A man wearing a black sweater took the vehicle.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
WJON

This Week’s Stearns County Most Wanted [Photos]

Have you seen any of these eight individuals who are the 'Most Wanted' this week by the Stearns County Sheriff's Office?. Call the Sheriff's Office at 320-251-4240 with any information, or visit the Tri-County Crime Stoppers website. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward. If someone is in imminent danger, call 911 or local police immediately.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WJON

Investigators Trying to ID Human Remains in Burned Vehicle

CALEDONIA, Minn. (AP) _ Investigators in southeastern Minnesota are working to identify human remains discovered in a burned vehicle. The Houston County Sheriff's Office received a report Wednesday morning of a burned vehicle in Beaver Creek Valley State Park outside Caledonia. Deputies discovered human remains in the vehicle. The sheriff's...
CALEDONIA, MN
WJON

Brooklyn Park Man Sentenced in St. Paul Arson

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Brooklyn Park man was sentenced this week for starting a fire inside a business in St. Paul’s Midway area in 2020. On Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office sentenced 21-year-old Samuel Frey to just over two years in prison and two years of supervised release and ordered him to pay over $33,000 in restitution for his part in the fire started inside the Great Health and Nutrition store in St. Paul.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
WJON

Shooting Death Marks First Homicide of Year in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minneapolis police say a man was shot and killed in the city’s first homicide of the year. Officers responded at 9:40 p.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired in the area and a vehicle that had crashed into parked cars. The victim was found lying in a street and later died at a local hospital. Police said in a release there is "limited information related to who else was involved and what transpired."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

More Vehicle Theft in St. Cloud: Caution for Residents

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a vehicle stolen on the 900 block of 26th Avenue North. It is a silver 2018 Ram 2500 pickup. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON today. She says in Waite Park they also had an attempted vehicle theft with the owner leaving the vehicle unoccupied with the keys in it and running. The owner went inside their apartment building and when they returned someone was in their vehicle. This person didn't steal the vehicle and was arrested.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Twin Cities Landlord Beaten For Just Doing His Job

Crime in the Twin Cites and just about everywhere else, it seems, is really out of control. Sure robberies and that kind of stuff is going to happen. It's the violent assaults on innocent people that should alarm us all. A guy just trying to do his job wouldn't expect...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
