I(x) Net Zero PLC - Jersey-registered investment firm focused on energy sustainability targeting AIM listing end-January - Announces conditional offer for subscription via PrimaryBid of new shares. Company intends to conduct the non pre-emptive placing of through an accelerated bookbuild process. Says pricing is yet to be determined, but will be the same price as its IPO issue price. Admission to is expected to be take place towards the end of January 2022, bumped up from the original date of end of December. The PrimaryBid offer will not be completed without the placing and subscription also being completed.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO