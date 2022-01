“You know I can’t believe that AJ has gone and given Ukraine all the heavyweight belts back after all my hard work of relieving them! You big, useless dosser! You’ve let a little steroid man come up from middleweight and set about you and take all your belts! But it’s going to have to take a real British Lancaster bomber like me to go and relieve the useless little studette of the belts and get them back to Britain. You useless dossers! Honestly. Bring him to me! The Gypsy King! Bring him to me and I’ll put him in their place. I’ll relieve him of the belts again.”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO