Letter: Marshall

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly 3,500 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released Tuesday by the Maryland Department of Health.
Maryland’s hospitalizations rose by 88 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients being treated by hospitals statewide to 3,452.
The state reported 9,693 new cases on Tuesday, meaning more than 850,000 cases have been confirmed in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.
The statewide positivity rate dipped to 27.62%, a 0.36% decrease.
Tuesday’s figures come as Maryland is under a 30-day state of emergency issued by Gov. Larry Hogan in response to surging cases and hospitalizations.
Of...
Comments / 0