Albany, NY

Misdemeanor misconduct charge dropped against Cuomo

By Johan Sheridan, Giuliana Bruno
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

Andrew Cuomo, the 56th Governor of New York, is due to appear remotely in Albany court Friday afternoon after the District Attorney asked the judge to dismiss a forcible touching charge.

News 4 Buffalo

Wheatfield stabbing results in homicide investigation

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office, a male victim was stabbed on Niagara Road in Wheatfield near Rohr Street around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. The office is processing the scene as a homicide and reported that there appears to have been a dispute inside the residence. They are searching for a […]
WHEATFIELD, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced on manslaughter, weapons charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mario Washington, Jr., 23, was sentenced to 27⅓ to 32 years followed by five years of post-release supervision for shooting a man on July 1, 2020. Washington shot Sharriff Jackson, 28, while Jackson was sitting inside a vehicle in a parking lot on Delaware Avenue near W. Ferry Street. The incident […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

South Buffalo pizzeria owner pleads guilty to grand larceny

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jason Seefeldt, 40, owner of Jay’s Wiseguy’s Pizza, LLC pleaded guilty Tuesday after failing to pay nearly $300,000 in sales tax. Seefeldt pleaded guilty to the highest sustainable charge, one count of grand larceny in the second degree, a Class C felony. Between Dec. 1, 2015 and May 31, 2019, he […]
BUFFALO, NY
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Williamsville Schools condemn ‘unacceptable’ homework assignment

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Williamsville Central School District is condemning a homework assignment given out by a Spanish teacher that some parents criticized as racist. “The assignment created by the teacher and provided to students was unacceptable,” the district said in a statement. The assignment, shared with News 4 by concerned parents, asked students […]
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Judge denies request for another delay to grain elevator demolition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Preservationists were denied their request for another delay of the wrecking ball Friday as they try to appeal the latest ruling regarding the fate of the Great Northern Grain Elevator on Ganson Street. On Wednesday, State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo vacated a temporary restraining order that had prevented the building’s […]
BUFFALO, NY
Andrew Cuomo
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man found guilty on weapons charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Marlon Johnson, 32, was found guilty on all counts in the indictment against him Friday. According to the DA’s office, Johnson was convicted on three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class C violent felony, after a three-day bench trial. He was on federal probation […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Want to avoid the lines at the DMV? Kearns says, call ahead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For drivers, the new year means a number of things, such as booking your annual car inspection. For others, it can mean renewing drivers licenses or car registrations or both, which calls for a trip to the DMV. But as News 4 found, it’s not your parents’ DMV anymore. The COVID […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Dr. Nancy Nielson joins News 4 to discuss COVID updates

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The number of COVID patients in the region is skyrocketing. There are 622 COVID patients in Western New York — up more than 120 in the last week alone. Tuesday, the governor also said several regions are facing hospital capacity issues. This is happening at the same time as staff shortages. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Governor Of New York
News 4 Buffalo

Oneida County to hold free COVID testing at Harts Hill Inn

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County will hold free drive-thru COVID testing on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the Harts Hill Inn on Clinton Street in Whitesboro. The testing is scheduled for 12:00PM until 5:00PM on Wednesday. The county will also be conducting tests at its drive-thru site at Griffiss Airport in Rome on Wednesday […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga Starbucks becomes second location in country to unionize

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A second Buffalo-area Starbucks location has unionized, the National Labor Relations Board confirmed Monday. The location on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga became the second Starbucks store in America to form a union, joining the Elmwood Village location that made history by voting to unionize in early December. The Genesee Street location […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

70-year-old woman found dead in Fredonia fire

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire occurred at a two-story home just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. All upstairs occupants evacuated safely, however, one woman on the lower floor died in the blaze. The lower apartment had two occupants; one broke a bedroom window and jumped out to escape the fire, sustaining minor injuries. She […]
FREDONIA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

