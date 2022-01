Crypto intelligence firm Santiment is looking at the sentiment of market participants across large-cap altcoins to determine whether the markets are ready to bounce. In a new tweet, Santiment says that traders and investors of top digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB) do not seem optimistic about the prospects of their holdings.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO