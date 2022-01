MINOT, N.D. — Now that the holidays are done, we’re in an election year, and that means hopeful candidates are filing their paperwork to commence their campaigns. And there are some very interesting filings in District 7, which is home to state Rep. Rick Becker, a prolific Facebook memelord and founder of the Bastiat Caucus of Trumpian cranks who have been trying, furiously and fruitlessly, to take over control of the North Dakota Republican Party from the more traditional GOPers.

