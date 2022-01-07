New Face Mask Policy In Effect For CHI Health Workers

After implementing a coronavirus mandate for health care workers this fall, Rhode Island has now opened an option for COVID-positive health care workers to continue working if their facility is facing a staffing crisis. "Also, facility administrators should be using their clinical judgment in making staffing decisions. For example, a...
The California Department of Public Health issued new guidance allowing hospitals and health networks to force COVID-postive healthcare workers to continue working if they are asymptomatic. "The department is providing temporary flexibility to help hospitals and emergency services providers respond to an unprecedented surge and staffing shortages. Hospitals have to...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Mercy Hospital in Springfield is responding to feedback on its new masking and policy. As of January 3rd, the Springfield hospital is no longer allowing cloth masks inside the hospital. A level 2 droplet mask (a medical grade mask) or higher grade will be required. Anyone who does not have a mask […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With COVID-19 infection numbers jumping from the Omicron variant, it’s a good time to consider or maybe reconsider what mask you are wearing to protect yourself and those around you.
Sparkly masks, superhero masks — there are many choices, but experts say it’s not about fashion. We need the best protection when it comes to the super contagious Omicron strain.
“This is not the time to be wearing a cloth mask. I know it’s cold outside, but you do not want to use your scarf as your mask. They’re really not doing anything, both from a physical barrier...
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska Medicine has updated their visitor policies, and cloth masks are out, according to Nebraska Medicine's website. Visitors can wear "a well-fitted, hospital-grade, multi-layer procedural mask" inside of Nebraska Medicine facilities, said the website. This comes a day after CHI Health doctors said that a...
PHOENIX - Arizona recorded its second-highest COVID-19 case count on Saturday at 16,504. More than 1,000 healthcare workers from across the state signed an open letter urging proactive COVID-19 mitigation measures, including enforcing mask mandates in classrooms and expanding testing sites. "It's going to crush the system, and so we...
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- January 3 is the first day of a shortened COVID-19 isolation and quarantine policy in Hawaii. Instead of 10 days, people who test positive for the coronavirus will isolate for at least five days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued the original guidance more...
In a new study from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, researchers provide guidance for increasing the effectiveness of face masks to reduce the spread of respiratory infectious pathogens including the COVID-19 virus. They found specific face mask combinations and fit modifications that can be implemented by healthcare...
With the highly contagious omicron variant taking hold in the Omaha area, hospital systems are revamping mask policies for employees and visitors. CHI Health announced Friday that employees involved in direct patient care will be required to double mask, wearing a medical-grade surgical mask beneath a cloth mask. They also have the option to wear an N95.
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — There are a few things you can do to help ease the burden on hospitals due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases. Along with getting vaccinated and a booster shot, health officials advise people to choose the best types of face masks. Dr. Muddasar...
The week between Christmas and New Year’s might be a lull in most workplaces, but not in hospitals. Overcrowding and understaffing are common, and that can have dangerous results. The very people charged with protecting the health of the public at large face an unsafe environment themselves. Health care...
CHI Health employees involved in direct patient care are now required to double mask. That includes a surgical, medical grade mask and layering it with a cloth mask on the outside. They will also have the option to wear an N95 mask rather than doubling up. Due to the contagiousness...
As Lancaster County approached a weekly record for COVID-19 cases, CHI Health said Friday that all of its employees who work directly with patients will be required to wear two masks or an N95-rated mask starting Monday. The health system, which owns St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart hospitals, as well...
Two influential and powerful health care labor unions condemned California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday for putting corporate interests ahead of public health after state regulators announced that hospitals and other institutions can compel asymptomatic workers to return to work even if they tested positive for COVID-19 or were exposed to it.
As winter break draws to a close, the COVID Management Team has announced Simpson College will be ushering in updated COVID-19 protocols with the spring semester. In an email sent Jan. 6 to the Simpson community, COVID Management Team chair Heidi Levine detailed the changes made to Simpson COVID-19 protocols—including wearing masks, quarantining and testing—which will begin Jan. 10. The update comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health announced new visitation limitations Friday, along with a new masking policy for those visiting patients. The new policies go into effect Tuesday. Under the updated policies, no visitors will be allowed for patients on enhanced isolation precautions for COVID-19, patients in emergency departments, or cancer infusion center patients. […]
