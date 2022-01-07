ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

New Face Mask Policy In Effect For CHI Health Workers

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Omaha, NE) -- A new face mask policy is in place for CHI Health...

kfab.iheart.com

Fox News

California went from mandating vaccines to forcing COVID-positive health care employees to work

The California Department of Public Health issued new guidance allowing hospitals and health networks to force COVID-postive healthcare workers to continue working if they are asymptomatic. "The department is providing temporary flexibility to help hospitals and emergency services providers respond to an unprecedented surge and staffing shortages. Hospitals have to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLR10 News

Mercy Hospital responds to backlash over new masking policy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Mercy Hospital in Springfield is responding to feedback on its new masking and policy. As of January 3rd, the Springfield hospital is no longer allowing cloth masks inside the hospital. A level 2 droplet mask (a medical grade mask) or higher grade will be required. Anyone who does not have a mask […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Local
Nebraska Health
Omaha, NE
Health
City
Omaha, NE
CBS New York

Health Experts Say N95 Face Masks Offer Best COVID Protection; How To Make Sure They Are Most Effective

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With COVID-19 infection numbers jumping from the Omicron variant, it’s a good time to consider or maybe reconsider what mask you are wearing to protect yourself and those around you. Sparkly masks, superhero masks — there are many choices, but experts say it’s not about fashion. We need the best protection when it comes to the super contagious Omicron strain. “This is not the time to be wearing a cloth mask. I know it’s cold outside, but you do not want to use your scarf as your mask. They’re really not doing anything, both from a physical barrier...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NebraskaTV

Nebraska Medicine visitors and patients can no longer wear cloth masks

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska Medicine has updated their visitor policies, and cloth masks are out, according to Nebraska Medicine's website. Visitors can wear "a well-fitted, hospital-grade, multi-layer procedural mask" inside of Nebraska Medicine facilities, said the website. This comes a day after CHI Health doctors said that a...
OMAHA, NE
KITV.com

New COVID-19 isolation and quarantine policy takes effect in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- January 3 is the first day of a shortened COVID-19 isolation and quarantine policy in Hawaii. Instead of 10 days, people who test positive for the coronavirus will isolate for at least five days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued the original guidance more...
HAWAII STATE
Omaha.com

Omaha hospitals update mask rules amid COVID surge

With the highly contagious omicron variant taking hold in the Omaha area, hospital systems are revamping mask policies for employees and visitors. CHI Health announced Friday that employees involved in direct patient care will be required to double mask, wearing a medical-grade surgical mask beneath a cloth mask. They also have the option to wear an N95.
OMAHA, NE
thesimpsonian.com

COVID mask policies tighten; College informs of new OSHA guidelines

As winter break draws to a close, the COVID Management Team has announced Simpson College will be ushering in updated COVID-19 protocols with the spring semester. In an email sent Jan. 6 to the Simpson community, COVID Management Team chair Heidi Levine detailed the changes made to Simpson COVID-19 protocols—including wearing masks, quarantining and testing—which will begin Jan. 10. The update comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
News 8 WROC

Rochester Regional Health to limit visitation, enact new masking policy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health announced new visitation limitations Friday, along with a new masking policy for those visiting patients. The new policies go into effect Tuesday. Under the updated policies, no visitors will be allowed for patients on enhanced isolation precautions for COVID-19, patients in emergency departments, or cancer infusion center patients. […]
ROCHESTER, NY

