US 30 Retreats from All-Time High as Bearish Forces Reign

By XM.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US 30 stock index (cash) has been experiencing a minor pullback in the last few four-hour sessions since its long-term rally peaked at the all-time high of 36,950. Moreover, the price crossed below its 50-period simple moving average (SMA), reinforcing the index’s imminent bearish...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

USDJPY Halts Pullback But Will It Make Fresh Highs?

USDJPY halted the pullback from the five-year high of 116.33 around the 115.00 level on Tuesday, but the close below the 115.50 – 115.25 region is still keeping downside risks alive in the market. The technical picture is also warning that bears have some fuel in the tank as...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD retreats from weekly highs near 1.1380, focus on US CPI

EUR/USD adds to Tuesday’s advance near 1.1380. The greenback remains depressed near recent lows. Markets’ attention will be on the US inflation figures. The optimism around the European currency remains well and sound and now lifts EUR/USD to fresh weekly highs in the boundaries of 1.1380 on Wednesday.
actionforex.com

USDCAD Loses Ground as Bearish Forces Linger

USDCAD has retreated from its January high amid strengthening negative momentum, and is currently found near its lower Bollinger Band indicating that an immediate upside movement should not be ruled out. Moreover, the pair’s 50-period simple moving average (SMA) has recently crossed below its 200-period SMA, increasing fears of a sustained bearish outlook.
actionforex.com

EURGBP Continues its Descending Move; Bearish Forces Linger

EURGBP came under pressure during December, crossing below its 50- and 200-day simple moving average (SMA). Moreover, the pair has marked yet more lower lows, reinforcing its overall bearish outlook. Short-term momentum indicators are supporting a negative bias for the pair as the RSI is found below its 50 neutral...
beincrypto.com

NEAR Only 1% Away From New All-Time High — Multi Coin Analysis

BeInCrypto takes a look at the price movement for seven cryptocurrencies, including Near Protocol (NEAR), which is very close to reaching a new all-time high price. Since the beginning of December 2021, BTC has been trading in a range between $46,300 and $51,750. It was recently rejected by the resistance area near $52,000 on Dec 27 (red icon) and has been falling since.
actionforex.com

XAUUSD Retreats as US Dollar Index Bounces Back

US equities rose cautiously on the first trading day of the year as investors started returning back from their holidays. The Dow Jones rose by about 100 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices rose by 0.25% and 0.75%, respectively. The CBOE VIX index also rose by about 0.80%. Despite concerns over rising Covid cases and a hawkish Fed, investors have history to fall back on. For one, stocks have recorded a positive year in all years in the past decade. The SP 500 index, which rose by 28% in 2021, has risen by more than 10% in the past three straight years. Tesla shares jumped by 9% after the company surpassed its fourth-quarter orders.
Seekingalpha.com

Marqeta Stock: Down 55% From Its All-Time High, What To Consider

Marqeta is trying to disrupt the legacy on-premise payments processing leaders by relying on its superior speed to market. Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) is an emerging player in the payments processing space. It's competing against the on-premise legacy platforms such as Global Payments Inc. (GPN) and Fiserv, Inc. (FISV), as well as upstarts such as Stripe and Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY). Nevertheless, MQ believes that its technology stack and scale are well ahead of its upstart rivals. In addition, it also considers its cloud-native platform superior, faster, and more scalable than its on-premise incumbents. As such, management believes that it's still in the early innings of a massive opportunity. Its continued product innovations and forays into credit card issuing, cryptocurrency, and tokenization opportunities with the large financial institutions also demonstrate its ambitions.
investing.com

Dow hits all-time high as jobless claims dip

(Reuters) - The blue-chip Dow hit an all-time high shortly after markets opened on Thursday, extending a record-setting run as a drop in weekly jobless claims showed no impact yet on employment from the surge in U.S. coronavirus infections. U.S. weekly jobless claims fall in Christmas week By Reuters -...
AOL Corp

Stock market news live updates: Stocks end mixed after S&P 500 U-turns, slipping from all-time high

The S&P 500 took a breather on Tuesday, closing out a choppy trading session in the red after the index ceased a four-day climb toward another all-time high. U.S. stocks were mixed following seesaw action from all three major indexes in intraday trading as investors weighed rising coronavirus cases. The S&P reversed course in midday trading after hitting an intraday high earlier in the session. The Dow was up while the Nasdaq faltered, dragged down by continued selling in tech stocks.
actionforex.com

NZDUSD Treads Across 76.4% Fibonacci but Bearish Tone Remains

NZDUSD has been consolidating for around one-month now as downward pressures diminished after recording a 13½-month low of 0.6700. The pair has been finding support lately from the lower Bollinger band and the 0.6734 level, which is the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the up leg from 0.6510 until 0.7464, even though the SMAs continue to endorse a bearish trend.
Vice

US Oil Production Will Surge to an All-Time High in 2023

Climate change be damned: U.S. oil production is about to soar to new heights. In spite of President Joe Biden’s pledge to slash U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, U.S. drillers will shatter their pre-pandemic record for pulling dirty crude out of the ground in 2023, according to a new official estimate released Tuesday.
actionforex.com

EURCHF Recoups Lost Ground as Bullish Tone Bolsters

EURCHF buyers have dominated ever since touching a 6½-year low of 1.0325, plotting four consecutive green candles, which has steered the price above the 50-day SMA of 1.0442 and the 1.0469 level, which is the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the down leg from 1.0937 until 1.0325. Despite the latest climb in the price, the SMAs are still sponsoring the negative trend in the pair.
actionforex.com

NZD/JPY and AUD/JPY breaking down with US stocks

NZD/JPY and AUD/JPY are breaking down, together with US stocks. At the time of writing, DOW is down -1.5%, S&P 500 down -1.78% and NASDAQ even -2.5%. NZD/JPY’s strong break of 77.96 resistance turned support should confirm that corrective pattern from 75.95 has completed with three waves up to 79.22. Deeper fall should now be seen through 75.95, to resume the whole decline from 82.49 to 61.8% projection of 82.49 to 75.95 from 79.22 at 75.17 next. On the upside, above 78.51 minor resistance will delay the bearish case.
go955.com

Shares of Airtel Africa hit all-time high

ABUJA (Reuters) – Shares of Airtel Africa hit an all-time high on Wednesday, lifting Nigeria’s main stock index, after the mobile phone company said it will use proceeds of a tower sale to reduce debt. Airtel, the third-biggest listed firm in Nigeria, with a dual listing in London,...
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Outlook: A Major Bearish Trend Line Forming with Resistance Near 115.50

The US Dollar declined below the 115.80 support zone against the Japanese Yen. The USD/JPY pair traded as low as 115.04 and is currently correcting higher. The pair climbed above the 115.50 resistance, but it faced resistance near the 50 hourly simple moving average. An immediate resistance is near the 115.40 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near 115.50 on the hourly chart.
