US 30 Retreats from All-Time High as Bearish Forces Reign

Marqeta is trying to disrupt the legacy on-premise payments processing leaders by relying on its superior speed to market. Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) is an emerging player in the payments processing space. It's competing against the on-premise legacy platforms such as Global Payments Inc. (GPN) and Fiserv, Inc. (FISV), as well as upstarts such as Stripe and Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY). Nevertheless, MQ believes that its technology stack and scale are well ahead of its upstart rivals. In addition, it also considers its cloud-native platform superior, faster, and more scalable than its on-premise incumbents. As such, management believes that it's still in the early innings of a massive opportunity. Its continued product innovations and forays into credit card issuing, cryptocurrency, and tokenization opportunities with the large financial institutions also demonstrate its ambitions.

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO