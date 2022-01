Jack Hughes and Ty Smith are one of the most heartfelt bromances in the NHL. They are roommates and also have such a good time when they are around each other. You can see how much they enjoy each other’s company even to the point where they are willing to be super vulnerable infront of each other. While Ty Smith was streaming live with the Devils mascot, Jack came into the room to ask him a particular question about…cooking broccoli.

NHL ・ 33 MINUTES AGO