ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

The Gollancz Book of South Asian Science Fiction: Volume 2

locusmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first volume of Tarun K. Saint’s The Gollancz Book of South Asian Science Fiction (reviewed here in June 2019) seemed to serve two purposes: to present the variety of South Asian SFF to the world at large, and – equally important, to judge from Saint’s introduction – to familiarize South...

locusmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
locusmag.com

Cory Doctorow: Science Fiction is a Luddite Literature

From 1811-1816, a secret society styling themselves “the Luddites” smashed textile machinery in the mills of England. Today, we use “Luddite” as a pejorative referring to backwards, anti-technology reactionaries. This proves that history really is written by the winners. In truth, the Luddites’ cause wasn’t the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
New Scientist

The best science books coming your way in 2022

ACROSS the globe, water went wild in 2021. Floods hit everywhere from Afghanistan to New Zealand, and the UK was affected by flash floods in the summer. So, as we begin 2022, we should take heed of Erica Gies’s forthcoming book Water Always Wins: Going with the flow to thrive in the age of droughts, floods and climate change. She argues that, as our fields and cities sprawl, it is high time we learned to flow with water’s natural rhythms.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kafka
locusmag.com

Karen Burnham reviews short fiction: Lightspeed, Mithila Review, Common Tongues, and Bards & Sages

October’s Lightspeed has plenty of stories with chewy premises to enjoy. “Stowaways” by Andrew Dana Hudson is a flash piece told in the form of a museum sign explaining an art piece. This dangerous piece of art can “install” itself in viewers’ brains whenever enough “infected” people gather nearby. Its main effect is to generate companion characters that can only be seen by the infected, but the fact that it can spread to involuntary participants is disturbing. Being flash, this is a sketch of an interesting idea, but it feels like it could be fleshed out into a fully dramatized story as well. Elly Bangs brings us “Space Pirate Queen of the Ten Billion Utopias”. Ursa Major is a trans person who manages to catch an interdimensional train out of our hellhole world. Speaking with other travelers she comes to realize that most alternate Earths are not even a fraction as fucked up as ours. She and some other free spirits hijack one of the trains to call their own, but through her relationship with Calliope she comes to gain a different perspective on how our world fits in with all these comparative utopias. On the fantasy side we have “I Was a Teenage Space Jockey” by Stephen Graham Jones. Two Indian kids are mercilessly bullied, but the narrator’s older brother had been a dominant arcade player. They’re hanging out at the arcade even after he’s left town, but after being humiliated and locked in the arcade overnight they set about making their own game record with the help of a magic quarter. The space game it directs them to has much different levels than they are used to. Although there are few promising futures to be revealed for these kids, there is still hope to be found.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

New Science Fiction Exhibition

The exhibit will explore works of science fiction such as From the Earth to the Moon, Doctor Who, and Star Wars. Glyn Morgan, the lead curator of the exhibition, says:. Science fiction invites us to observe our own planet and consider our impact upon it. Visitors will see bright futures the genre has imagined and be confronted by some of the biggest threats to our existence – climate change, ecological devastation and nuclear war – as we invite them to consider how often-dystopian imaginings could give us the intellectual and emotional tools to imagine and create more utopian futures.
VISUAL ART
locusmag.com

Rich Horton reviews short fiction: F&SF, Cossmass Infinities and Fusion Fragment

F&SF’s final 2021 issue is at hand. The marquee name is Nalo Hopkinson, the newest SFWA Grand Master, with her first appearance in the magazine. (One result of new editor Sheree Renee Thomas taking the helm has been lots of first appearances.) “Broad Dutty Water: A Sunken Story” is an example of “cli-fi,” but a science fiction writer’s approach to cli-fi – stuffed with extrapolation, social as well as mechanical. Indeed, though this story is set in a perilous future in which rising seas have drowned a great deal of land and humanity’s future is still uncertain, there are aspects here that seem almost utopian, from technologically mediated green growing practices to printed ultralight planes that fly themselves to brain implants that can give you night vision (and much more). The story built around it is a sea adventure: Jacquee has taken her “taz”‘s ultralight to get her latest implant surgery, and now she’s flying home, with her talking pig Lickchop. She’s already in trouble, she knows, and things get a lot worse when a storm blows up and her piloting skills aren’t enough to save the ultralight. Exciting stuff, and her survival is severely in question… though the deserted island she fetches up on does lead to an unusual discovery…. This is a strong story set in a milieu that has room for a lot more stories, and centered on a likable but far from sensible character.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Asian#Science Fiction Magazine#Volume#Famine#Sff#Tibetan
locusmag.com

New Books: 11 January 2022

(Tor 978-1-250-30220-5, $29.99, 496pp, formats: hardcover, ebook, audio, January 11, 2022) Epic fantasy novel, the third in the Wake the Dragon series. Nations which have been at war for a thousand years must set aside generations of hatred to form an alliance against a new, more deadly, enemy. Bedford, Jacey:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

The Best Horror of the Year Call for Submissions

I am looking for stories and poetry from all branches of horror: supernatural, uncanny, sf horror, psychological, dark crime, terror tales, or anything else that might qualify. This is an all reprint anthology, so I’ll only consider material published in 2022. Deadline is December 1st 2022. Authors please confirm that your publishers are sending me review copies. If a book or magazine is coming out after my deadline, I’ll look at galleys or manuscripts. DO NOT WAIT UNTIL THE LAST MINUTE. The only excuse is if you’re a foreign publisher and shipping everything at one time saves postage. If you want your work to get a fair read, do not do this. I do not have time to carefully read a year’s worth of magazine issues and 10-20 original anthologies in two weeks.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Fiction Addiction

Sinopticon 2021: A Celebration of Chinese Science Fiction

Sinopticon(cover art from the publisher) Sinopticon 2021: A Celebration of Chinese Science Fiction, is a new collection of short stories from Chinese scifi authors, presenting new futures and worlds. All the stories have been curated and translated in English by Xueting Christine Ni. Every time I noticed connections to Chinese history and culture, these made the stories richer for me, but I don’t think a reader would need to have a background in Chinese lit to read and enjoy this collection.
studyfinds.org

Reading fiction books for fun improves language skills, study reveals

MONTREAL, Quebec — Looking for a good read to start off 2022? A recent study finds picking something from the fiction section may also help improve your verbal skills while entertaining you at the same time. Researchers from Concordia University in Canada say reading for fun, especially when it’s fiction, boosts a reader’s scores on language tests.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Science
adafruit.com

National Science Fiction Day 2022 #NationalScienceFictionDay

Happy National Science Fiction Day! Hope you can spend your last day of holiday break binging some of 2021’s best sci-fi before embracing that tomorrow is indeed Monday in the year of 2022 (yikes!). We were blessed with some pretty great sci-fi over the last year, much of which...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Napa Valley Register

Book Banter: Thrillers and crime fiction

Most of us would be hard-pressed to say we seek more drama in our lives. Especially as we enter the third year of a global pandemic, with new, often conflicting information bombarding us daily, we take comfort in our routines, rituals, and selfcare. Yet psychological thrillers — books and movies,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The New Yorker

A Holocaust Survivor’s Hardboiled Science Fiction

In “His Master’s Voice,” a 1968 sci-fi novel by the Polish writer Stanisław Lem, a team of scientists and scholars convened by the American government try to decipher a neutrino signal from outer space. They manage to translate a fragment of the signal’s information, and a couple of the scientists use it to construct a powerful weapon, which the project’s senior mathematician fears could wipe out humanity. The intention behind the message remains elusive, but why would an advanced life-form have broadcast instructions that could be so dangerous?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Ian Mond reviews Build Your House Around My Body by Violet Kupersmith

Violet Kupersmith (Random House 978-0-81299-332-5, $27.00, 400pp, hc) July 2021. Violet Kupersmith’s debut novel, Build Your House Around My Body, is a beautifully wrought, non-linear tale of ghosts, missing girls, and revenge set against the backdrop of colonial and post-colonial Vietnam. It’s not a spoiler to say that one of those disappearing girls is Ngoan Nguyen (though she prefers to go by “Winnie”). We’re made aware of this from the very first chapter heading – “June 2010, Saigon, Nine Months Before Winnie’s Disappearance” – and subsequent chapters set during the days, months and years preceding Winnie’s disappearance, as well as a handful that take place after she vanishes. Initially, this foreknowledge lends the novel an uneasy and sinister atmosphere. But as we dive deeper into the story, a narrative that spans seven decades and takes us from the centre of bustling Saigon to the haunted forests and rubber tree plantations of the Vietnamese countryside, Winnie’s disappearance becomes background noise. The book’s structure – the story is told out of order – certainly plays into this; still, the real stroke of genius, and why I found myself falling in love with Build Your House Around My Body, is that Kupersmith’s subtle skill of drawing our focus away from Winnie’s inevitable fate also matches Winnie’s desire to fade into the scenery.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
In Homeland Security

Science Fiction and Its Influence on Modern Technology

Science fiction is a genre that continues to grow in popularity. The number of published sci-fi books has doubled since 2010 and represents 26% of all new publications. In addition, with the creation of electronic readers, it’s easier than ever to get access to books in the science fiction genre. There are also social media channels, such as Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn that encourage like-minded enthusiasts to share their latest sci-fi inspiration.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy