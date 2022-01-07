Connecticut high school suspends head basketball coach after winning in 92-4 blowout

Connecticut high school apologizes for 88-point basketball win

A Connecticut high school has suspended its girls basketball coach, after the team won a game by a 92-4 margin.

Sacred Heart Academy routed Lyman Hall-Wallingford on Monday, in a game that was 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 heading into the 4th quarter.

The school president said the Academy was “deeply remorseful” over the result, and that coach Jason Kirck would be suspended one game for running up the score.

Sacred Heart is undefeated this year and considered one of the best teams in the state.

