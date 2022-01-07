Audible discontinues daily audio digests of NYT, WSJ and Washington Post stories

Journalist Audie Cornish, who left National Public Radio last week after 15 years, is joining CNN. Cornish will host a weekly program for the forthcoming CNN+ streaming service, and appear as a correspondent on live daily programming on both CNN’s linear channel and on streaming. Cornish will also host a podcast for CNN Audio. At NPR, Cornish most recently served as the co-host of its flagship news program All Things Considered. She will be based in Washington, D.C. and starts next month. “There are fresh stories to be told and new ways to tell them,” said Cornish in a statement. “CNN has a dynamic system of reporters and storytelling channels. I am thrilled to be a part of it.” Cornish is the latest high-profile hire that CNN has tapped to join its upcoming streaming service, which will launch in the spring. She joins former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, former NBC News anchor Kasie Hunt, and chef-turned media personality Alison Roman. Anderson Cooper will host a pair of programs for the service, while Eva Longoria will host a program called Searching for Mexico. Cornish’s hire also suggests that CNN will continue investing in its audio and podcasting platform.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO