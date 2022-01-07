ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon

Audible discontinues daily audio digests of NYT, WSJ and Washington Post stories

By Todd Bishop
geekwire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudible, the audiobook service owned by Amazon, has discontinued its daily audio digests of stories from The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post. The audio programs, which were available as a perk for Audible members, had been around for more than two...

www.geekwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Washington Post Live launches programming series exclusively for Post subscribers

Washington Post Live today announces the launch of a new programming series available exclusively to Washington Post subscribers, creating a unique benefit for its most loyal audience. The series will feature high-profile interviews with newsmakers, in-depth conversations with noteworthy authors, and insightful and revealing discussions with the journalists behind The Post’s most ambitious projects. Subscribers will be able to submit questions for program guests and, for author events, be given the opportunity to receive a complimentary copy of the author’s book. Video will also be available to subscribers after the program.
POLITICS
Variety

Mark Lima Named CBS News Washington Bureau Chief

CBS News named Mark Lima, previously its West Coast bureau chief, to oversee its Washington bureau, part of a broadening of senior executives at the pivotal outpost. The Washington bureau has taken on more importance in recent years, owing to a decision to move production of “CBS Evening News” to the nation’s capital in 2019. As part of the moves, Mary Hager, executive producer of “Face The Nation,” was given the additional role of executive editor of politics. Matthew Mosk, a veteran of ABC News, was named senior investigative editorial director. “We are investing in the future of CBS News by continuing to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Press Democrat

Audie Cornish, the former NPR host, heads to CNN+

Audie Cornish, who signed off as a host of NPR’s news program “All Things Considered” on Friday, is heading to CNN’s new streaming service. The longtime NPR star, who had been a host of “All Things Considered” since 2012 and was a 17-year veteran of the public broadcaster, will host a weekly show for CNN+, as well as contribute to the streaming service’s slate of live programming, the network announced Monday. She will also appear on the cable news network during breaking news stories.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyt#Amazon Music#Audible#Npr#Wsj#Washington Post#The New York Times#Wall Street Journal#Geekwire#Audm
TheWrap

Audie Cornish Joins CNN+ Amid Exodus of Nonwhite Hosts From NPR

CNN announced that former NPR host Audie Cornish is joining its forthcoming streamer and and existing podcast network Monday, just days after her NPR exit raised eyebrows. “I am very excited to join CNN and the CNN+ team. There are fresh stories to be told and new ways to tell them,” Cornish said in a statement. “CNN has a dynamic system of reporters and storytelling channels. I am thrilled to be a part of it.”
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Audie Cornish Joins CNN+ After Leaving NPR

Journalist Audie Cornish, who left National Public Radio last week after 15 years, is joining CNN. Cornish will host a weekly program for the forthcoming CNN+ streaming service, and appear as a correspondent on live daily programming on both CNN’s linear channel and on streaming. Cornish will also host a podcast for CNN Audio. At NPR, Cornish most recently served as the co-host of its flagship news program All Things Considered. She will be based in Washington, D.C. and starts next month. “There are fresh stories to be told and new ways to tell them,” said Cornish in a statement. “CNN has a dynamic system of reporters and storytelling channels. I am thrilled to be a part of it.” Cornish is the latest high-profile hire that CNN has tapped to join its upcoming streaming service, which will launch in the spring. She joins former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, former NBC News anchor Kasie Hunt, and chef-turned media personality Alison Roman. Anderson Cooper will host a pair of programs for the service, while Eva Longoria will host a program called Searching for Mexico. Cornish’s hire also suggests that CNN will continue investing in its audio and podcasting platform.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
Washington Post

The news about Sean Hannity doesn’t get much traction at Fox

Much of the media world scrambled to cover the revelation this week that the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is seeking the cooperation of Fox News host Sean Hannity. But his employer wasn’t part of that rush. The unexpected request — revealed by the committee Tuesday along...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris's ex-spokeswoman Symone Sanders slams claims that she was source of 'office friction' and blames reports of dysfunction on 'people who like to complain to newspapers'

Symone Sanders hit back at people who briefed against her during her turbulent time as Vice President Kamala Harris's spokeswoman, calling out the stories of dysfunction as 'salacious gossip' in an interview published Monday. Sanders, 32, left the administration during the holidays. When she announced her departure last year it...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

See Trump aide confronted by Fauci criticism on air

Former assistant to Donald Trump and trade adviser Peter Navarro joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic and his initial warning to Trump about the virus.Jan. 5, 2022.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy