Ravens Rule Lamar Jackson OUT vs. Steelers

By Noah Strackbein
 4 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face backup quarterback Tyler Huntley in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens announced that Jackson will not play after missing practice throughout the week. Huntley is 1-2 as a starter entering Week 18, completing 106 of 157 pass attempts for 940 yards and three touchdowns to two interceptions. He's also rushed for 222 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Jackson has not started for the Ravens since Week 14 due to an ankle injury. He attempted to return to practice last week but suffered a setback, likely ending his 2021 season.

The Steelers need a victory over the Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars to earn their place in the AFC playoffs. The Ravens are not mathematically eliminated, but would need an abundance of help to get in.

