A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking on I-75 in Marietta early Saturday morning, authorities said. The pedestrian was hit by a 2020 Toyota Tundra just before 3:40 a.m. on I-75 near the South Marietta Parkway exit, according to Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy. Police said the victim was walking in the northbound lanes when the pickup truck struck him. He died on the scene.

MARIETTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO