ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Disney World changes the park hours in January

By Susan Phillips
kennythepirate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs dates get closer, Disney often extends park hours. Check out the details on the latest January theme park changes. Just a few days ago Disney released new hours through the middle of March!. With the start of spring, the International Flower and Garden Festival, and the arrival of...

www.kennythepirate.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Is Disney World's New Star Wars Hotel In Trouble? Why People Say They're Cancelling

Disney World is about to embark on a flagship journey to a galaxy far, far away. The Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser experience will be a one-of-a-kind two-night experience for fans and their families. The new experience was so hotly anticipated that reservations sold out well in advance, but shortly before the new hotel’s March 2022 opening, some curious trends have been happening. In fact, it looks like some people have even reportedly been cancelling, and there are seemingly reasons why.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

As Backlash Continues, Reservations Down 50% For Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Hotel

Now, reservations are seemingly at an all-time low for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser leaving many worried about what the future will look like. We recently noticed on Disney’s official website for the Galactic Starcruiser Resort that reservations are way more available than they were previously before the commercial released.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney World#Disney Theme Parks#Character Locator#Hollywood Studios
disneyfoodblog.com

One Disney World Ride Had a FOUR HOUR Wait Today! 😲

It’s no secret that things have been very busy at Disney World this holiday season!. loads of crowds over the past few weeks and long waits for some attractions. But today, we think we’ve seen one of the longest wait times we’ve seen in a VERY long time!
TRAVEL
kennythepirate.com

5 Reasons January is a Fantastic Time to Enjoy Disney

Considering a trip to Disney? Here are 5 reasons January makes a fantastic time for a Walt Disney World trip. Ah, Disney Planning! It’s one of my favorite things. But, sometimes the hardest part about planning a Disney vacation is figuring out when to go. Kenny the Pirate offers Crowd Calendars to help you make the most of the magic. Each month has its moments where the parks are more likely to see a spike in crowds.
TRAVEL
The Independent

After almost 2 years, water park reopens at Disney World

The big waves are returning to Walt Disney World.The theme park resort said Tuesday that it will reopen its Typhoon Lagoon water park after an almost two-year hiatus.The water park closed in March 2020 as the coronavirus started spreading throughout the U.S. While Disney World's other theme parks reopened in summer 2020 with virus safety protocols in place, the water park stayed closed.Visitors to Typhoon Lagoon will be able to swim in its massive wave pool, slide down its water coaster and meander down its lazy river starting on Sunday.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
disneyfoodblog.com

Land Near Disney World Could Become an Industrial Park Site

Once you drive past those Disney World gates, it can feel like you’ve entered a whole other dimension where the stress from the “normal” world just doesn’t exist. But on your way into Disney World, or if you drive off property during your trip, you’ll likely encounter some of the stores, restaurants, or other things surrounding Disney World. We’ve kept an eye on developments in the nearby area as they may impact your trip or the things you see as you drive into or from the Most Magical Place on Earth. From new hotels to new restaurants, we’re constantly on the lookout for updates, and today we found an update about a large amount of land near Disney World that might become something different than originally planned.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Due to COVID Outbreak, Disney Park Makes MAJOR Operational Changes

Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak in France, Disneyland Paris is making some major changes to some of their offerings, including suspending their fireworks show. Disneyland Paris will be making several changes to select operations and offerings, including suspending Disney Illuminations and changing Frozen: a Musical Invitation to a selfie spot for three weeks. The iconic Christmas parade will also suspended show stops and Guests can only receive table service at bars, meaning they cannot stand with a drink in the bar area.
PUBLIC HEALTH
allears.net

Disney World EXTENDS Hours at Select Dining Locations For a Limited Time

To ring in the new year, Magic Kingdom is currently set to open from 9AM to 1AM on both December 30th and 31st. And, if you’re planning to stay in the park late into the evening to experience all the fireworks, dance parties, and more, you’ll likely work up quite an appetite. But, there’s no need to worry because select dining location hours have been EXTENDED!
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

A Look at Disney World Park Reservation Availability for the First Week of 2022

Happy New Year! If you’re starting off 2022 with a trip to Disney World, then you’re probably wondering just how busy things will be in the parks. After all, it’s been a bit crowded these days, with families from all over visiting for the holidays (did you hear about that four hour wait the other day at Rise of the Resistance?).
TRAVEL
kennythepirate.com

Virtual World Simulator patent opens up a new way to experience Disney Parks

Disney Imagineers constantly look for technological advances. Now, they will take the virtual world to the next level with their new patent!. Disney thrills theme park guests daily using virtual experiences! For example, at the Rise of the Resistance pre-show area, Rey’s hologram is shown brightly, giving guests an “urgent message”.
LIFESTYLE
kennythepirate.com

New Bus Transportation Schedule to this Walt Disney World Park

Transportation around Walt Disney World is a bit complicated at times. With the new reopening of Parks and Disney Resorts, there have many transportation changes throughout the year. Check out the newest change to Disney bus transportation to this Walt Disney World Park. Bus Transportation. Since Walt Disney World was...
TRAVEL
kennythepirate.com

POLL: What is the Best World Showcase Pavilion?

Everyone has their favorite Epcot World Showcase pavilion they stop at each trip. Which one is the best in all of World Showcase? We need you to decide! Tell us what Epcot pavilion you think is the best of the best!. Epcot. Epcot means a lot of things to a...
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Price Increases and Revamped Water Park Menus Hit Disney World This Week

Happy New Year to all our DFB Friends! 2022 is almost here!. We’ve got a water park reopening (complete with some delicious new snacks), price increases, and more, though, to tell you about from last week, the final week of 2021. So here are the Disney World restaurant menu updates!
LIFESTYLE
kennythepirate.com

Strange things are happening with Genie+

We are noticing something strange today with Genie+. What’s your wackiest Genie+ story?. It’s been a little over 2 months since the debut of Genie+ at Disney World and almost a month at Disneyland. We are still learning so much about the system that replaced FastPass+. Essentially, Genie+...
TRAVEL
kennythepirate.com

Fight Breaks Out in the New Year at Disney World

Walt Disney World is the last place a vacationer would hope to witness a fight. Unfortunately, guest behavior at the most magical place on earth is not always ideal. It seems there is really very little time when Disney Parks feel empty these days. As the Christmas and New Year’s peak season ends, so do the blackout dates for Disney’s Annual Passholders.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kennythepirate.com

Modified Epcot Entertainment Act Returns to Normal at Disney World

Disney World implemented many changes with the reopening of the parks. Some were great, and others were not. Here is one we are excited to see go back to normal!. One of the best parts about making your way around the World (Showcase) are the performers in each country. They perform and entertain Guests with acts native to the country they are representing.
LIFESTYLE
kennythepirate.com

Disney’s new 50th sweet treat is over the top!

Did you vote in Disney’s poll to see what treat will be released next? If you love ice cream, you’re going to want this. Disney World is half a century year old! Disney celebrates the last 50 years of making fun memories. You’ll find yourself singing the catchy theme song “You are the Magic” even after you leave. Disney shares so many new things from statues and food to new parties and cavalcades. This 18 month celebration is just getting started. If you want to see all of the festivities, try and visit before it ends in the spring of 2023. It is such a huge milestone for Disney World, and how fun is it to say you visited during their 50th anniversary?
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy