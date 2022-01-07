ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Can Maren Morris Top the Country Music Video Countdown?

By Taste of Country Staff
KLAW 101
KLAW 101
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maren Morris has just released a cool new video for her new song, "Circles Around This Town." Will she land at the top of Taste of Country's countdown of the most popular videos of the week? We're about to find out. Morris' new clip is facing off against new...

klaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox17.com

Grand Ole Opry under fire after Morgan Wallen performs on stage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — ERNEST's Grand Ole Opry debut is getting a lot of attention, but for all the wrong reasons. Eclectic Nashville singer/songwriter ERNEST played the Grand Ole Opry Saturday night for the first time. He was later joined on stage by surprise guest Morgan Wallen. ERNEST and...
NASHVILLE, TN
Lonestar 99.5

Morgan Wallen Joins Newcomer Ernest for a Lovelorn Ballad, ‘Flower Shops’ [Listen]

Singer-songwriter Ernest tapped his friend and frequent collaborator Morgan Wallen for a new heartbreak duet, "Flower Shops," to kick off 2022. The song tells a story of love that's lost and never coming back — a classic country storyline, and one that Ernest says he was inspired to create with fellow songwriters Ben Burgess and Mark Holman "after being on a George Jones/sad country songs kick."
MUSIC
countryfancast.com

Alan Jackson Gone Country (music video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Alan Jackson "Gone Country" music video and see the song details here... The Alan Jackson Gone Country song was was released in November 1994 as the third single from his fourth studio album, “Who I Am”. “Gone Country” reached the top of the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart and held held the position for one week in 1995.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Danielle Bradbery
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Nile Rodgers
Person
Maren Morris
Person
Keith Urban
kfdi.com

Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous’ is the best selling album of 2021

Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous” is the best-selling album of 2021, despite the controversy surrounding the country star over his use of a racial slur. The 28-year-old’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” sold more than 3 million copies. Wallen ended up beating out the likes of Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” that sold 1.85 million copies, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” with 2.69 and Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon” with more than 1.4 million copies.
MUSIC
The Tennessean

Maren Morris Releases New Single And Video, 'Circles Around This Town'

"Pedal down, 2022." Maren Morris posted the statement to social media on December 22. It was regarding her now just-released latest single and video for her new track, "Circles Around This Town." The song has a triple meaning: it's a recollection of her journey from Dallas' suburbs to Music City, an honest remembrance of her rise to country music stardom, plus a reminder to maintain one's mental health in the midst of maintaining a work-life balance. ...
CELEBRITIES
New Haven Register

The Grand Ole Opry Welcomed Back Morgan Wallen. Now the Nashville Institution Is Being Called Out

Country singer Ernest made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Saturday night, but that milestone occasion is being overshadowed by the appearance of his surprise guest. Morgan Wallen, who faced an industry rebuke after being filmed using a racial slur 11 months ago, joined his Big Loud Records labelmate on the Opry stage to perform their new duet “Flower Shops.”
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Countdown
wfav951.com

Maren Morris To Release New Song On Friday

Maren Morris will release a new song called “Circles Around This Town” on Friday (January 7th). She shared the news on social media earlier this week simply writing, “get lost, get found. Circles Around This Town out Friday.” This will be the first taste of new music off Maren's upcoming album.
MUSIC
KDHL AM 920

10 Popular Country Music Videos of 2021: Is Your Favorite On The List?

In my childhood, Saturday mornings consisted of two things: homemade breakfast and the CMT Hot 20 Countdown. My family and I love music videos, which is why we would tune in to the countdown every week. We found it enjoyable to hear our favorite songs accompanied by entertaining, sometimes a tad dramatic, music videos.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
KLAW 101

Cassadee Pope Is Embracing Her Rock Past, Mixing It With Country Present

Cassadee Pope has accomplished a lot in her 32 years on this earth. From embarking on a music journey in 2008 with the punk-rock band Hey Monday to becoming the first female winner on season three of The Voice in 2012, she's now a country star, having gotten to work on a country career in Nashville after her victory.
MUSIC
kfdi.com

Maren Morris’ Song Hayes Must Have Been A Cat or Dog in Past Life and She Teases New Music

Even after getting tons of Christmas presents, Maren Morris’ son’s favorite toy is a dog crate. Even After Getting Tons Of Christmas Presents, Maren Morris’ Son’s Favorite Toy Is A Dog Crate Maren Morris went all out for her son, Hayes’ Christmas only to be overshadowed by a much more unimpressive item. The Grammy-nominated singer tweeted, “Went to Texas for Christmas and my son got so many gifts I thought he’d love, [H]is preference? Climbing in and out of a dog crate for 2 hours. I give up.” Morris didn’t share photos of her son enjoying his “gift,” but back in October, she did post a video of her son mooing at horses. “ATTN: My son thinks horses say ‘moo’ and it’s here to brighten up your doom scrolling,” Morris captioned the post.
CELEBRITIES
y100fm.com

Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Maren Morris among the 2022 RodeoHouston entertainers lineup

The 2022 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo announced its entertainers lineup this week, and the nearly-month-long event is packed with big names across all genres. As usual, country music will be well represented at this year's RodeoHouston. The event kicks off in late February with a performance from Texan and rodeo alum Cody Johnson, and concludes with a show-stopping March 20 performance from George Strait.
HOUSTON, TX
The Boot

Top 10 Maren Morris Collaborations

Maren Morris has just kicked off the next era of her already accomplished career with the release of her autobiographical single "Circles Around This Town." The 31-year-old Texas native has become a crossover success, charting hits on both the country and pop charts. From a young age, she spent years honing her craft as a songwriter and performer before heading to Nashville to pursue her career. Her 2015 self-titled EP, which included her hit "My Church," found huge success on streaming platforms and led her to a major label deal.
MUSIC
KLAW 101

KLAW 101

Lawton, OK
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
803K+
Views
ABOUT

KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy