Dividend Pay-outs to get flexible

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll the investors can make a choice to take bitcoins or cash to receive their...

SmartAsset

Taxes on Stocks: What Will You Have to Pay?

Buying and selling stocks involves paying capital gains taxes. How much you’ll owe depends on the amount of your earnings and how long you hold the stocks. While high-earners can pay as much as 37% on stocks they sell within … Continue reading → The post Taxes on Stocks: What Will You Have to Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX
bloombergtax.com

Bigger Child Tax Credits Can Pay Dividends for U.S.: Justin Fox

That the Covid-19 pandemic would bring a big decline in poverty in the U.S. is not something a lot of people were predicting back in March 2020. But that’s what seems to have happened, at least if you go by — as most poverty researchers do — the Supplemental Poverty Measure introduced by the Census Bureau in 2011 to take into account both government assistance programs and unavoidable expenses that are not reflected in the official poverty rate. The percentage of Americans below the SPM poverty line fell to a record low 9.1% in 2020 from 11.8% the year before, the Census Bureau reported in September, while the Urban Institute projected in July that the rate will drop to 7.7% in 2021.
INCOME TAX
bitcoin.com

Bividend: Nasdaq-Listed Company to Pay Dividends in Bitcoin at the Option of Shareholders

A Nasdaq-listed company has announced that shareholders can receive dividends in bitcoin. The company claims to be the first one to pay dividends in the cryptocurrency. ‘First-Ever Dividend Payable in Bitcoin by a Nasdaq-Listed Company’. Blockchain company BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) announced Wednesday “the first-ever dividend payable in bitcoin by...
STOCKS
Credit Union Times

Midwest CUs Pay Members $27.7M in Special Dividends

Rising net income allowed three Midwest credit unions to return $27.7 million to their members in December as special dividends despite the challenges of another pandemic year. Together, the credit unions earned $157 million in the 12 months ending Sept. 30, or 1.11% of their average assets, up from ROA...
MARKETS
Bisnow

Lord Sugar’s Property Empire Pays Him £390M Dividend

He made his first fortune as an early tech entrepreneur, came to prominence as owner of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club and became a household name as the host of The Apprentice TV show. But it is in property that Lord Alan Sugar made the really big bucks. Lord Sugar’s property...
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

How This Company Will Pay Bitcoin Dividends, Why It Could Fail At It

Publicly traded in the U.S. BTCS, a blockchain infrastructure company, has announced the first-ever dividend to be paid in Bitcoin. Called Bividend, the company claimed these BTC-backed dividends will support their “next chapter” on their roadmap to promote crypto and blockchain adoption. Related Reading | MicroStrategy Is The...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

BTCS stock bounces off 1-year low after plan to pay a 'Bividend,' or dividend payable in bitcoin

Shares of BTCS Inc. shot up 9.2% in premarket trading Wednesday to bounce off a one-year low, after the blockchain technology-focused company said it will start paying a "Bividend," or a dividend payable in bitcoin at the option of the shareholder. The company said shareholders of record on March 17 will be paid a dividend of 5 cents a share in bitcoin, based on the bitcoin price on the ex-dividend date of March 16. Shareholders can elect to receive the dividend in cash, instead. "Now, we are the first Nasdaq-listed company to pay a Bividend, a dividend payable in bitcoin at the option of our shareholders," said Chief Executive Charles Allen. "As we build an ownership base of long-term, fundamental shareholders, the payment of this special bividend is an important step in showcasing the disruptive nature of blockchain technology." The stock, which closed Tuesday at the lowest price since Jan. 5, 2021, has tumbled 48.2% over the past three months, while bitcoin has dropped about 10% and the S&P 500 has gained 10.3%.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II declares $0.0928 dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:RFMZ) declares $0.0928/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 14; ex-div Jan. 13. Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 11; ex-div Feb. 10. Payable Mar. 31; for shareholders of record Mar. 17; ex-div Mar....
MARKETS
investing.com

These Funds Will Crush ETFs In ’22 (And Pay You 7%+ Dividends)

If you invest in closed-end funds (CEFs), you’re already miles ahead of most folks. (And if you don’t, there’s never been a better time to try them—I’ll show you a tech-focused CEF whose payout triples the dividend on “regular” stocks in a moment.)
STOCKS

