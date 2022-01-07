Dividend Pay-outs to get flexible

Shares of BTCS Inc. shot up 9.2% in premarket trading Wednesday to bounce off a one-year low, after the blockchain technology-focused company said it will start paying a "Bividend," or a dividend payable in bitcoin at the option of the shareholder. The company said shareholders of record on March 17 will be paid a dividend of 5 cents a share in bitcoin, based on the bitcoin price on the ex-dividend date of March 16. Shareholders can elect to receive the dividend in cash, instead. "Now, we are the first Nasdaq-listed company to pay a Bividend, a dividend payable in bitcoin at the option of our shareholders," said Chief Executive Charles Allen. "As we build an ownership base of long-term, fundamental shareholders, the payment of this special bividend is an important step in showcasing the disruptive nature of blockchain technology." The stock, which closed Tuesday at the lowest price since Jan. 5, 2021, has tumbled 48.2% over the past three months, while bitcoin has dropped about 10% and the S&P 500 has gained 10.3%.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO