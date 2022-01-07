ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Tom Ford Beauty Embraces Spring With "Bitter Peach" Makeup Collection

Hypebae
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Ford Beauty has released “Bitter Peach,” a cheerful makeup collection that provides the perfect antidote to gray winter days. The range features a series of limited-edition Eye Color Quads and new shades of the long-lasting Lip Color Matte lipstick....

hypebae.com

E! News

North West Shows Off Her Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

Watch: North Goes Live, "And Just Like That" Peloton & Steve's Mistake. North West isn't really playing when it comes to the game of dressing up. The 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West recently treated her (and her mom's) 3 million TikTok followers to an inside look at her astounding handbag collection. Captioning the Dec. 15 video, "These are my bags," North showed off an impressive amount of designer accessories sitting on the shelves of her closet. Her latest video has already racked up over 450,000 likes and has been shared almost 10,000 times in the few hours since its upload.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Is Bringing Back the Socks and Sandals Trend This Year

It may be a new year but Kendall Jenner is sticking to one of her favorite footwear trends: socks with sandals. The supermodel was spotted leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing a cozy post-workout look complete with socks and black shearling-lined Birketnstock Arizona sandals. The slip-on style, which comes in other colorways, goes for $150 on revolve.com and features a suede upper, an anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed and a real dyed lamb shearling lining. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was seen in the same buckled sandals while out and about the day after Christmas. From her socks up, Jenner donned black leggings and a camel-colored fleece half-zip pullover sweatshirt with a classic stand-up collar. She pulled the casual outfit together with ease, adding a black headband, sunglasses and a black bag slung over her shoulder. Fellow supermodel Kaia Gerber has also been one to rock the socks-and-sandals combo trend. In fact, she’s been photographed wearing the exact same, extra-comfortable Birkenstocks as Kendall. Shop the look. Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandal, $150; revolve.com Roam Fuzzy Prism Slide, $132; revolve.com Cotton On Rex Faux Fur Double Buckle Slide, $35; cottonon.com Scroll through the gallery to check out Kendall Jenner’s style evolution. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Takes a Sheer Risk in Silky Bustier Dress, Kimono and Platform Boots at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Paris Jackson embraced a sultry look at the opening celebration of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas last night. The “American Horror Stories” actress posed in a collared nude minidress. The silky number featured a bustier top, which extended into a sheer draped asymmetric skirt with a black dragon print. The daughter of Michael Jackson layered the piece with a flowing kimono, which featured a matching nude hue and dragon print. Her outfit was complete with a pendant necklace, mismatched earrings, rings and a Bulgari handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Scream” actress opted for platform boots. Her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Redefines Honeymoon Style in Neon Skirt, Pink Wig & Classic Flats

Leave it to Paris Hilton to give painting a glamorous makeover, as seen from her honeymoon in the Maldives with husband Carter Reum. The “Paris in Love” star shared a new video on Instagram Reels, painting canvases overlooking the ocean while wearing a hot pink zip-up swimsuit. The bold number featured long sleeves, as well as a high neckline. Hilton layered the garment with a matching sheer midi skirt, which featured a pleated texture. Her ensemble was complete with a short pale pink bob-shaped wig and neon green Versace sunglasses for a whimsical touch. View this post on Instagram A post...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tiffany Trump Goes Icy in Pale Blue Puffer Coat and Combat Boots with Marla Maples

Tiffany Trump brought an edge to ski style while celebrating the holidays with her mother, Marla Maples. For the occasion, Trump wore black leggings with a black top, layered beneath a pale blue puffer jacket. Her outerwear included a furry hood, as well as a zipped front pocket. The Georgetown University graduate’s look featured no accessories, apart from her diamond engagement ring. Maples took a similar style route, pairing slim black jeans with a metallic puffer jacket that featured a shearling lined hood. Her outfit also included black pointed-toe boots with silver toe accents. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
fashionista.com

5 Handbag Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

When it comes to handbags, trends aren't as transient as they are in apparel. A solid tote or shoulder bag can live (and be loved) in your wardrobe forever. Still, we do see certain silhouettes rise in the proverbial ranking of "it" items — one year may be bigger for baguettes than the next, others, you may feel called towards an oversized clutch. If you want to get a sense for which of these will be in the zeitgeist, look closely at the 2022 collections we've seen so far, from the runways to the in-between seasons, as well as what tastemakers appear to be carrying as of late: So far, it's looking good for '90s-style shoulder bags (pictured above, center, at Blumarine), crescent shapes (above, left, at Brandon Maxwell) and clasp tops (above, right, at Simone Rocha). Click through the galleries below to see (and shop) the styles we foresee being big this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

Louis Vuitton Gives Its Signature Handbags a Denim Update

Louis Vuitton is kicking off 2022 with updated iterations of its iconic handbags. Silhouettes such as the Onthego, Speedy, Loop and Dauphine are given a denim makeover, channeling the nostalgic ’00s aesthetic. The Speedy bag is covered in denim material, which is contrasted with the LV monogram pattern in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

La La Anthony Models a Sultry Winter White Look With Sky-High, Lugged-Sole Booties

La La Anthony took to Instagram on Thursday night to show off an eye-catching winter look. The TV personality and actress, who has become known for her chic shoe style and impressive sneaker collection, posted two photos of herself modeling a creamy white and nude outfit with sultry cut-out details and matching booties featuring a sky-high heel. The eBay partner donned a white curve-hugging turtleneck jumpsuit with an off-white overcoat on top and lug-sole lace-up ankle boots in the same ivory colorway. Anthony accessorized with pink-tinted shades and a white Chanel bag, which she wore around her neck like a long necklace. ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Kendall Jenner Uses This $22 Lip Mask to Plump, Perfect & ‘Put a Little Shine On’ Her Pout

I don’t care what your opinion is of the Kardashian/ Jenner clan, if you say anything bad about Kendall Jenner’s flawless looks, I’m simply going to call you a hater. Her casual and cool style can’t be beat. She’s perhaps the only person in the world who and look just as good in a low-cut zebra print dress one night, and a tennis skort the next morning. But unlike her closet, when it comes to skincare, she opts for function over fashion. In a video interview with Vogue, the supermodel went through every single item in her $6,000 Botegga Veneta Jodie...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Bottleneck Bangs Are the New Curtain Bangs & Celebs Are Loving Them

In 2021, it felt like everyone and their mother — and every celebrity — got curtain bangs. We’re talking Kaley Cuoco, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, and the list goes on and on. The ’70s style felt low-key enough for everyday errands but when you turned up the volume, felt glam as hell. Now, there’s a new bang trend gaining speed and it’s just as chic: bottleneck bangs. Celebs such as Dakota Johnson and Lily Collins have recently turned their more blunt, choppy bangs into bottleneck bangs to gorgeous results. But WTF are they, exactly? “The bottleneck bang is fringe that’s shorter in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
WWD

John Elliott Gets Nostalgic for Spring Collection

Coping with COVID-19 has taken different forms for different people. For John Elliott, it centered around the Dalai Lama. While he was in lockdown, he kept hearing about people getting sick from the virus, the owner of a factory he used passed away, and he was fearful for himself and his family, including his one-year-old child.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Louis Vuitton Releases '90s-Inspired Sneaker

Louis Vuitton continues to put a luxury spin on classic sneakers with a brand new silhouette, the LV Runner Tatic. Following two new crystal-covered LV Trainers and a monogram slip-on inspired by classic Vans, the iconic fashion house reveals yet another sneaker model inspired by running shoes from the ’90s.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Shania Twain Uses a Surprising Kitchen Ingredient for Her Lavish Skin & Haircare Routines

Despite being the queen of Country music, Shania Twain has kept a very low profile over the years. However, she’s been hinting over the years on how she keeps her skin so supple and youthful. Her secret isn’t something you can buy at DermStore, but rather something you can buy at Whole Foods. Back in 2017, Twain told The Cut that she brings olive oil everywhere she travels. “This is going to sound weird, but because I’m traveling so much, I take… a bit of olive oil or any face cream that I’ve got handy, and mix it with a little...
SKIN CARE
Footwear News

Katy Perry Gets Comfy in ‘Ugly’ Sandals and Sweatpants at the Grocery Store

Katy Perry took comfort to new heights while grocery shopping in Los Angeles yesterday. The “Play” headliner left Erewhon Organic Grocers in a gray hoodie and sweatpants. Her look was layered with a long green quilted coat, which featured black ribbed cuffs and a collar. The piece’s thick padding added a plush effect to her look. Perry’s comfy outfit was complete with a green plaid face mask and white baseball cap. When it came to shoes, Perry opted for “ugly” sandals—specifically, Birkenstocks. The $150 Arizona Big Buckle style featured brown leather uppers, as well as white rubber soles. The pair’s most notable...
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

I Tried Rare Beauty’s New Bronzer Sticks to Get Snatched Cheeks like Selena Gomez

One makeup trend I’m loving in 2022 is the return of less-is-more when it comes to contouring. Gone are the days of spending 20 minutes sculpting and baking. Instead, it’s all about a little cream contour where you want it and you’re out the door. That’s probably why Rare Beauty released its Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Sticks. Folks are loving easy-to-use wands and sticks these days. They’re for a natural-looking — but slightly more snatched — version of you. And that’s exactly what makes Rare Beauty’s new launch so exciting. Before I tried the Bronzer Sticks, I watched Selena Gomez apply...
MAKEUP
malemodelscene.net

Al Pacino is the Face of SAINT LAURENT MEN’S Spring 2022 Collection

Luxury house SAINT LAURENT unveiled their Spring 2022 Menswear campaign featuring the legendary actor Al Pacino captured by fashion photographer David Sims. In charge of art direction was the brand’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello, with styling from Paul Sinclaire, and casting direction by Samuel Ellis Scheinman at DMCASTING. Beauty is work of hair stylist Duffy, and makeup artist Lucia Pieroni.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
glamourmagazine.co.uk

The biggest TikTok beauty trends of 2021, from '90s makeup to soap brows

TikTok is the queen bee when it comes to social media, and in 2021, TikTok beauty trends filled our feeds and our makeup bags alike. As far as setting trends go, it's not just army pants and flip flops that the site can cement overnight, it's experimental eyeliner looks, clever brow-fluffing techniques and the latest Y2K glossy lip combo. The app has billions of beauty lewks and techniques going viral on a daily basis, which means the rest of us can pick up some inspo and life-changing hack or two. But of it's beauty smash-hits, which have scored best during 2021?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Hypebae

Yara Shahidi Stars in Dior Beauty's Forever Sisterhood Campaign

The Dior family gets bigger as Yara Shahidi makes her debut in her first Dior Beauty campaign. Dior announced the female-focused campaign on Instagram, writing, “A new generation forever is coming. Dior Global Brand Ambassador @YaraShahidi, award-winning actress, producer and inspiring change agent, is now part of the Forever sisterhood movement as the new face alongside @NataliePortman.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

