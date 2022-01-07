ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) GB. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation,...

Why Butterfly Network Stock Is Soaring 20% Today

Shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) soared over 20% on Tuesday morning after the company released preliminary results for its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings. As of 12:05 p.m. ET today, the maker of ultrasound devices is up 19.8% for the day. So what. Before the market opened this morning,...
(WFC) - Analyzing Wells Fargo & Company's Short Interest

Wells Fargo & Company's (NYSE:WFC) short percent of float has risen 10.09% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 47.82 million shares sold short, which is 1.2% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Director/PDMR Shareholding

("Mattioli Woods" or "the Company") Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse, Mattioli Woods (AIM: MTW.L), the specialist wealth and asset management business, announces that on 7 January 2022 Ian Mattioli completed the disposal of 14,260 Ordinary Shares at a price of 851.241p per share, with his last share sale being over six years ago in November 2015. This transaction was instructed on 29 December 2021 and represents the sale of certain of the Ordinary Shares subscribed for on exercise of share options on 29 December 2021 (as previously disclosed), which could only be completed following admission to trading of an additional 300,000 shares under the Block Listing, which became effective 5 January 2022. Following this disposal, Ian holds Ordinary Shares of Mattioli Woods of 3,589,188, representing 7.05% of issued share capital.
Clarkson raises profits guidance again to at least £69m

In a short trading statement released on Friday, the company said it now expected said it expected to report underlying profit annual of at least £69m, driven by its broking and financial divisions. Shipping rates have soared on surging demand for containers after disruption from the Covid pandemic. The...
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 65,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 936.6734 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
SThree tumbles on Jefferies downgrade to 'hold'

Specialist recruiter SThree was under the cosh on Friday after Jefferies downgraded its stance on the shares to ‘hold’ form ‘buy’ and slashed the price target to 500p from 650p. 4,249.43. 16:28 07/01/22. 7,428.64. 16:28 07/01/22. 12,635.22. 16:28 07/01/22. -0.42%. -53.86. "SThree has sustained strong revenue...
Transaction in Own Shares

Man Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 3 3/7 US cents on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc as part of its US$125 million share buyback programme announced on 8 December 2021. Date of purchase:. 7...
Net Asset Value per Share

Amati Global Investors Limited, manager of Amati AIM VCT plc ("VCT"), announces that the VCT's unaudited net asset value per share as at 6 January 2022, after taking account of amounts receivable or chargeable to the VCT's income account, was 194.07p. This information is provided by RNS, the news service...
Lookers set to beat expectations on 2021 profit before tax

Vehicle retailer and service provider Lookers said in a trading update on Friday that it expected underlying profit before tax for the year just ended to be ahead of the market consensus of £82m. 2,973.48. 15:15 07/01/22. 0.06%. The London-listed firm said its balance sheet at year-end on 31...
London pre-open: Stocks seen flat ahead of payrolls

London stocks were set for a steady open on Friday following heavy losses in the previous session, as investors pause for breath ahead of the latest US non-farm payrolls report. The FTSE 100 was called to open unchanged at 7,450. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "Expectations are for December...
London close: Stocks mixed after big US payrolls disappointment

London stocks finished in a mixed state on Friday, as investors reacted to a US payrolls report that came in well and truly short of expectations. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.47% at 7,485.28, while the FTSE 250 slipped 0.27% to 23,353.25. Sterling was also going in different...
BH Macro Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

BH MACRO LIMITED (the “Company”) (a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235) Announcement of Monthly Estimated Net Asset Values. As at the close of business on 31st December 2021the estimated Net Asset Values of each class of the Company’s shares are as follows:
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares. Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 6th January 2022 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £1bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 4th May 2021.
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that, it has today purchased 557 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of 1150.0036 pence per Ordinary Share. The shares have been placed into treasury. Total Voting Rights. Following this transaction, the Company’s issued share capital is 66,872,765...
