Holding(s) in Company

("Mattioli Woods" or "the Company") Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse, Mattioli Woods (AIM: MTW.L), the specialist wealth and asset management business, announces that on 7 January 2022 Ian Mattioli completed the disposal of 14,260 Ordinary Shares at a price of 851.241p per share, with his last share sale being over six years ago in November 2015. This transaction was instructed on 29 December 2021 and represents the sale of certain of the Ordinary Shares subscribed for on exercise of share options on 29 December 2021 (as previously disclosed), which could only be completed following admission to trading of an additional 300,000 shares under the Block Listing, which became effective 5 January 2022. Following this disposal, Ian holds Ordinary Shares of Mattioli Woods of 3,589,188, representing 7.05% of issued share capital.

