Virgo Surgical Video Solutions, the leading cloud video and artificial intelligence platform for endoscopic medicine, announced the closing of its Series A financing — led by FCA Venture Partners and including participation from Tom Williams of Heron Rock Fund, who led Virgo’s seed round — to scale its proprietary solutions for accelerating clinical trials. Virgo is widely regarded as the industry leader for capturing and managing endoscopic video data, and the company provides a unique set of tools, called VirgoTrials, which help healthcare providers leverage this data for clinical trial recruitment. Virgo is currently partnered with multiple leading pharmaceutical trial sponsors and is actively deployed across a wide range of academic medical centers, integrated health systems, and private practice networks. The company will use this financing to expand the VirgoTrials platform and further accelerate distribution in the United States and internationally.

