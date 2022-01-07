ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transaction in Own Shares

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 4 days ago

NatWest Group plc (the 'Company' or 'NWG') announces today that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares in the Company with a nominal value of £1 each ('Ordinary...

www.sharecast.com

The Independent

Markets lift as sales figures boost London’s clothes sellers

European markets recovered lost ground from a tough start to the week as investors looked to be piling into Monday’s dip.In London the rise was led by major fashion retailers Next and JD Sports as well as mining companies and gambling firms.It helped the FTSE 100 index of London’s main firms rise by 46.12 points, or 0.6%.It came as figures on retail sales showed a 2.1% rise in December compared to the same month a year ago, also up 4.6% compared to 2019.“However, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) have warned that consumer spending could take a hit thanks...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Monday newspaper round-up: Household bills, housebuilding, NMCM creditors

Manufacturers have warned that Brexit will add to soaring costs facing British industry, amid concerns that customs delays and red tape will rank among the biggest challenges for firms this year. ake UK, the industry body representing 20,000 manufacturing firms of all sizes from across the country, said that while optimism among its members had grown, it was being undermined by the after-effects of the UK’s departure from the EU. - Guardian.
ECONOMY
ShareCast

London pre-open: Stocks to edge up after mostly positive Asian session

London stocks were set to edge up at the open on Monday following a mostly positive Asian session. The FTSE 100 was called to open nine points higher at 7,494. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "When looked at in the round, Friday’s [US non-farm payrolls] report would appear to suggest that while there are plenty of vacancies, there appears little appetite to fill them. In both November and December, the number of jobs added has been disappointing, which would suggest that even with US employers having to pay up to get people back into the workforce, workers don’t appear to be in a hurry to return, despite over 10m vacancies, and only 3m fewer workers.
STOCKS
ShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding

("Mattioli Woods" or "the Company") Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse, Mattioli Woods (AIM: MTW.L), the specialist wealth and asset management business, announces that on 7 January 2022 Ian Mattioli completed the disposal of 14,260 Ordinary Shares at a price of 851.241p per share, with his last share sale being over six years ago in November 2015. This transaction was instructed on 29 December 2021 and represents the sale of certain of the Ordinary Shares subscribed for on exercise of share options on 29 December 2021 (as previously disclosed), which could only be completed following admission to trading of an additional 300,000 shares under the Block Listing, which became effective 5 January 2022. Following this disposal, Ian holds Ordinary Shares of Mattioli Woods of 3,589,188, representing 7.05% of issued share capital.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Shareholding notification with reference to Transparency Law

Shareholding notification with reference to Transparency Law. Luxembourg, 7 January 2022 (19:00 CET) - Aperam announces that a shareholding notification is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on the company's website under Investors, Equity Investors, Share Capital & Voting Rights. The notification is published in reference to the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities ("Transparency Law").
BUSINESS
ShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 65,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 936.6734 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
MARKETS
ShareCast

Net Asset Value per Share

Amati Global Investors Limited, manager of Amati AIM VCT plc ("VCT"), announces that the VCT's unaudited net asset value per share as at 6 January 2022, after taking account of amounts receivable or chargeable to the VCT's income account, was 194.07p. This information is provided by RNS, the news service...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
ShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

("Premier" of the "Company") The Board of Premier announces that the Company has received the following TR-1 notification which is set out below without amendment. A copy of this announcement is available on the Company's website at: www.premierafricanminerals.com. Enquiries:. George Roach. Premier African Minerals Limited. Tel: +27 (0) 100 201...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

London pre-open: Stocks seen flat ahead of payrolls

London stocks were set for a steady open on Friday following heavy losses in the previous session, as investors pause for breath ahead of the latest US non-farm payrolls report. The FTSE 100 was called to open unchanged at 7,450. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "Expectations are for December...
STOCKS
ShareCast

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that, it has today purchased 557 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of 1150.0036 pence per Ordinary Share. The shares have been placed into treasury. Total Voting Rights. Following this transaction, the Company’s issued share capital is 66,872,765...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Greggs makes 'considerable progress' in Q4, names Roisin Currie as CEO

Bakery chain Greggs said on Thursday that it had made "considerable progress" under "tough trading conditions" in the fourth quarter, putting the group in a "strong financial position" going into 2022. 4,339.57. 16:28 07/01/22. -0.11%. -4.58. 23,353.25. 16:28 07/01/22. n/a. n/a. 4,272.27. 16:28 07/01/22. n/a. n/a. 4,249.43. 16:28 07/01/22. n/a.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Dr Martens

Following the receipt of updated shareholder information for Dr Martens (UK, constituent), as a result of a secondary placing, please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at [email protected] or call:. Alternatively please visit our website at www.ftserussell.com.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Amryt Pharma

Subject to the expected cancellation of trading on AIM for Amryt Pharma (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at [email protected] or call:. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ShareCast

Dr Martens tumbles as Permira sells 65m shares in placing

The shares were placed at 395p each, raising gross proceeds of around £257m. Following the placing, Permira will hold just over 364m shares in Dr Martens, which represent around 36.4% of the issued share capital. Before the placing, Permira owned just over 429m shares in the company. Barclays and...
MARKETS
ShareCast

BH Macro Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

BH MACRO LIMITED (the “Company”) (a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235) Announcement of Monthly Estimated Net Asset Values. As at the close of business on 31st December 2021the estimated Net Asset Values of each class of the Company’s shares are as follows:
STOCKS
ShareCast

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares. Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares. The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCoT”) hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 2 March 2021 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares, a market purchase of 50,000 Ordinary shares of the Company was made on 5 January 2022, at a price of 1506.000p per share.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. On 05 January 2022 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 31,000 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price of 5,151.774 pence per share. The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 19,374,971 Ordinary shares, and there...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Issue of Equity

On 05 January 2022 Securities Trust of Scotland plc issued 100,000 Ordinary shares of 1 pence from Treasury at a price of 231.90 pence per share. The Company's issued share capital now consists of 122,299,148 Ordinary shares, with 22,269,073 shares held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in Securities Trust of Scotland plc is 100,030,075.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/03/2022. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below.
STOCKS

