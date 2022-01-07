Transaction in Own Shares

London stocks were set to edge up at the open on Monday following a mostly positive Asian session. The FTSE 100 was called to open nine points higher at 7,494. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "When looked at in the round, Friday’s [US non-farm payrolls] report would appear to suggest that while there are plenty of vacancies, there appears little appetite to fill them. In both November and December, the number of jobs added has been disappointing, which would suggest that even with US employers having to pay up to get people back into the workforce, workers don’t appear to be in a hurry to return, despite over 10m vacancies, and only 3m fewer workers.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO