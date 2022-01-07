ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 4 days ago

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 65,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 936.6734 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing...

www.sharecast.com

TheStreet

Crypto Is Now The #1 Threat For Investors

With the price of ether up by nearly 200% since last year, investing in cryptocurrency can seem like the most obvious choice. But as anyone who has been around too many crypto bros can tell you, it also comes with significant volatility and risk: cryptocurrency is, according to an annual report by the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA), the asset class that poses the biggest risk to investors.
MARKETS
ShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

NatWest Group plc (the 'Company' or 'NWG') announces today that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares in the Company with a nominal value of £1 each ('Ordinary Shares') from UBS AG, London Branch ('UBS'). Such purchases form part of the Company's existing share buyback programme and...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

("Premier" of the "Company") The Board of Premier announces that the Company has received the following TR-1 notification which is set out below without amendment. A copy of this announcement is available on the Company's website at: www.premierafricanminerals.com. Enquiries:. George Roach. Premier African Minerals Limited. Tel: +27 (0) 100 201...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Shareholding notification with reference to Transparency Law

Shareholding notification with reference to Transparency Law. Luxembourg, 7 January 2022 (19:00 CET) - Aperam announces that a shareholding notification is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on the company's website under Investors, Equity Investors, Share Capital & Voting Rights. The notification is published in reference to the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities ("Transparency Law").
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding

("Mattioli Woods" or "the Company") Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse, Mattioli Woods (AIM: MTW.L), the specialist wealth and asset management business, announces that on 7 January 2022 Ian Mattioli completed the disposal of 14,260 Ordinary Shares at a price of 851.241p per share, with his last share sale being over six years ago in November 2015. This transaction was instructed on 29 December 2021 and represents the sale of certain of the Ordinary Shares subscribed for on exercise of share options on 29 December 2021 (as previously disclosed), which could only be completed following admission to trading of an additional 300,000 shares under the Block Listing, which became effective 5 January 2022. Following this disposal, Ian holds Ordinary Shares of Mattioli Woods of 3,589,188, representing 7.05% of issued share capital.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Net Asset Value per Share

Amati Global Investors Limited, manager of Amati AIM VCT plc ("VCT"), announces that the VCT's unaudited net asset value per share as at 6 January 2022, after taking account of amounts receivable or chargeable to the VCT's income account, was 194.07p. This information is provided by RNS, the news service...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

PetroNeft agrees extension to convertible loan facility

PetroNeft Resources (CDI) Russia-focussed oil and gas explorer and producer PetroNeft updated the market on its financing on Friday, announcing an extension to the remaining balance on its convertible loan facility. 1,187.34. 16:28 07/01/22. 6,182.79. 16:28 07/01/22. 1.36%. 83.09. The AIM-traded firm had agreed the facility of $1.3m with a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ShareCast

Lookers set to beat expectations on 2021 profit before tax

Vehicle retailer and service provider Lookers said in a trading update on Friday that it expected underlying profit before tax for the year just ended to be ahead of the market consensus of £82m. 2,973.48. 15:15 07/01/22. 0.06%. The London-listed firm said its balance sheet at year-end on 31...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

BH Macro Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

BH MACRO LIMITED (the “Company”) (a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235) Announcement of Monthly Estimated Net Asset Values. As at the close of business on 31st December 2021the estimated Net Asset Values of each class of the Company’s shares are as follows:
STOCKS
ShareCast

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares. Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 6th January 2022 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £1bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 4th May 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Greggs makes 'considerable progress' in Q4, names Roisin Currie as CEO

Bakery chain Greggs said on Thursday that it had made "considerable progress" under "tough trading conditions" in the fourth quarter, putting the group in a "strong financial position" going into 2022. 4,339.57. 16:28 07/01/22. -0.11%. -4.58. 23,353.25. 16:28 07/01/22. n/a. n/a. 4,272.27. 16:28 07/01/22. n/a. n/a. 4,249.43. 16:28 07/01/22. n/a.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Dr Martens tumbles as Permira sells 65m shares in placing

The shares were placed at 395p each, raising gross proceeds of around £257m. Following the placing, Permira will hold just over 364m shares in Dr Martens, which represent around 36.4% of the issued share capital. Before the placing, Permira owned just over 429m shares in the company. Barclays and...
MARKETS
ShareCast

Amryt Pharma

Subject to the expected cancellation of trading on AIM for Amryt Pharma (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at [email protected] or call:. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ShareCast

Issue of Equity

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (the 'Company') The Company announces that it has issued 75,000 new Ordinary shares of 5 pence each fully paid for cash at a price of 842.5 pence per share under its Ordinary share Block Listing facility. The new Ordinary shares rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing Ordinary shares.
MARKETS
ShareCast

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares. Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares. The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCoT”) hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 2 March 2021 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares, a market purchase of 50,000 Ordinary shares of the Company was made on 5 January 2022, at a price of 1506.000p per share.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. On 05 January 2022 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 31,000 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price of 5,151.774 pence per share. The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 19,374,971 Ordinary shares, and there...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41996) The Company announces the tap issue of 1,600,000 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares of 0.01 pence each ("Shares") at a price of 295.00 pence per share. Following the allotment of these shares, the Company will have the ability to issue...
ECONOMY

