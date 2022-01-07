ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transaction in Own Shares

7 January 2022 - Experian plc, the global information services company (the "Company"), hereby notifies the market, in conformity with Listing Rule 12.4.6R, of the following. Further to the announcement by the Company on 19 May 2021 of a share repurchase programme, the Company announces that it has purchased its ordinary...

Why Butterfly Network Stock Is Soaring 20% Today

Shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) soared over 20% on Tuesday morning after the company released preliminary results for its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings. As of 12:05 p.m. ET today, the maker of ultrasound devices is up 19.8% for the day. So what. Before the market opened this morning,...
Atos warns on profits again, shares tumble

Atos shares tumbled on Monday after the French technology consulting company warned on profits for the second time in seven months. The firm said the objectives it set out in July will not be met, citing - among other things - a delay to 2022 of final agreements with several large customers to get compensated for extra work performed in 2021, and lower margins in its hardware and software resale segment in December.
Microsaic revenues set to 'significantly exceed' 2020 levels

Spectrometry instrument technology company Microsaic Systems said in a trading update on Monday that revenues for 2021 “significantly exceeded” 2020, recovering to a level “slightly ahead” of the pre-pandemic benchmark in 2019. 11,214.53. 16:28 10/01/22. -4.16%. -486.23. 1,170.27. 16:28 10/01/22. The AIM-traded firm said the improved...
Director/PDMR Shareholding

("Mattioli Woods" or "the Company") Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse, Mattioli Woods (AIM: MTW.L), the specialist wealth and asset management business, announces that on 7 January 2022 Ian Mattioli completed the disposal of 14,260 Ordinary Shares at a price of 851.241p per share, with his last share sale being over six years ago in November 2015. This transaction was instructed on 29 December 2021 and represents the sale of certain of the Ordinary Shares subscribed for on exercise of share options on 29 December 2021 (as previously disclosed), which could only be completed following admission to trading of an additional 300,000 shares under the Block Listing, which became effective 5 January 2022. Following this disposal, Ian holds Ordinary Shares of Mattioli Woods of 3,589,188, representing 7.05% of issued share capital.
Net Asset Value per Share

Amati Global Investors Limited, manager of Amati AIM VCT plc ("VCT"), announces that the VCT's unaudited net asset value per share as at 6 January 2022, after taking account of amounts receivable or chargeable to the VCT's income account, was 194.07p. This information is provided by RNS, the news service...
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 65,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 936.6734 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
Holding(s) in Company

("Premier" of the "Company") The Board of Premier announces that the Company has received the following TR-1 notification which is set out below without amendment. A copy of this announcement is available on the Company's website at: www.premierafricanminerals.com. Enquiries:. George Roach. Premier African Minerals Limited. Tel: +27 (0) 100 201...
Shareholding notification with reference to Transparency Law

Shareholding notification with reference to Transparency Law. Luxembourg, 7 January 2022 (19:00 CET) - Aperam announces that a shareholding notification is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on the company's website under Investors, Equity Investors, Share Capital & Voting Rights. The notification is published in reference to the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities ("Transparency Law").
Clarkson raises profits guidance again to at least £69m

In a short trading statement released on Friday, the company said it now expected said it expected to report underlying profit annual of at least £69m, driven by its broking and financial divisions. Shipping rates have soared on surging demand for containers after disruption from the Covid pandemic. The...
SThree tumbles on Jefferies downgrade to 'hold'

Specialist recruiter SThree was under the cosh on Friday after Jefferies downgraded its stance on the shares to ‘hold’ form ‘buy’ and slashed the price target to 500p from 650p. 4,249.43. 16:28 07/01/22. 7,428.64. 16:28 07/01/22. 12,635.22. 16:28 07/01/22. -0.42%. -53.86. "SThree has sustained strong revenue...
