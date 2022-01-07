ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secondary Mass Exodus: LSU defensive coordinator Matt House has work to do

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Three major pieces from the initial 2021 secondary are gone and now the new defensive coordinator will have work to do. It all started with a sophomore cornerback and former five-star recruit.

Eli Ricks, Transfer Portal

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

When the season began, many were discussing the LSU secondary as having the best one-two punch in all of college football. Both players in Ricks and Derek Stingley Jr were former five-star recruits and led the team in interceptions as freshmen. The 2020 defense was abysmal at historic levels but Ricks was a bright spot.

He finished out his freshman campaign with four interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, five passes defended to go along with 20 tackles in eight games. Ricks was viewed as the next great cornerback, right behind his teammate Stingley.

However, his 2021 season was cut short due to a shoulder injury that he tried to fight through. After the season looked lost even at 3-2 in the games he played, Ricks shut it down after the Kentucky game and opted to have surgery to repair a torn labrum. On Nov. 23, he entered the transfer portal and committed to Alabama on Dec. 15.

One top cornerback was gone from the team. Then we had Stingley Jr.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

