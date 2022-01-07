ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holding(s) in Company

The Board of Premier announces that the Company has received the following TR-1 notification which is set out below without amendment. A copy of this announcement is available on the Company's website at: www.premierafricanminerals.com. Enquiries:. George Roach. Premier African Minerals Limited.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 65,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 936.6734 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
Director/PDMR Shareholding

("Mattioli Woods" or "the Company") Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse, Mattioli Woods (AIM: MTW.L), the specialist wealth and asset management business, announces that on 7 January 2022 Ian Mattioli completed the disposal of 14,260 Ordinary Shares at a price of 851.241p per share, with his last share sale being over six years ago in November 2015. This transaction was instructed on 29 December 2021 and represents the sale of certain of the Ordinary Shares subscribed for on exercise of share options on 29 December 2021 (as previously disclosed), which could only be completed following admission to trading of an additional 300,000 shares under the Block Listing, which became effective 5 January 2022. Following this disposal, Ian holds Ordinary Shares of Mattioli Woods of 3,589,188, representing 7.05% of issued share capital.
Transaction in Own Shares

NatWest Group plc (the 'Company' or 'NWG') announces today that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares in the Company with a nominal value of £1 each ('Ordinary Shares') from UBS AG, London Branch ('UBS'). Such purchases form part of the Company's existing share buyback programme
Shareholding notification with reference to Transparency Law

Shareholding notification with reference to Transparency Law. Luxembourg, 7 January 2022 (19:00 CET) - Aperam announces that a shareholding notification is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on the company's website under Investors, Equity Investors, Share Capital & Voting Rights. The notification is published in reference to the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities ("Transparency Law").
Net Asset Value per Share

Amati Global Investors Limited, manager of Amati AIM VCT plc ("VCT"), announces that the VCT's unaudited net asset value per share as at 6 January 2022, after taking account of amounts receivable or chargeable to the VCT's income account, was 194.07p.
London midday: Stocks flat ahead of non-farm payrolls

London stocks were flat by midday on Friday following heavy losses in the previous session, as investors paused for breath ahead of the latest US non-farm payrolls report. The FTSE 100 was steady at 7,448.68. Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com said he was expecting a big print
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that, it has today purchased 557 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of 1150.0036 pence per Ordinary Share. The shares have been placed into treasury. Total Voting Rights. Following this transaction, the Company's issued share capital is 66,872,765
Greggs makes 'considerable progress' in Q4, names Roisin Currie as CEO

Bakery chain Greggs said on Thursday that it had made "considerable progress" under "tough trading conditions" in the fourth quarter, putting the group in a "strong financial position" going into 2022.
Dr Martens tumbles as Permira sells 65m shares in placing

The shares were placed at 395p each, raising gross proceeds of around £257m. Following the placing, Permira will hold just over 364m shares in Dr Martens, which represent around 36.4% of the issued share capital. Before the placing, Permira owned just over 429m shares in the company.
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

On 05 January 2022 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") issued 31,000 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price of 5,151.774 pence per share. The Company's issued share capital now consists of 19,374,971 Ordinary shares
Issue of Equity

On 05 January 2022 Securities Trust of Scotland plc issued 100,000 Ordinary shares of 1 pence from Treasury at a price of 231.90 pence per share. The Company's issued share capital now consists of 122,299,148 Ordinary shares, with 22,269,073 shares held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in Securities Trust of Scotland plc is 100,030,075.
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares. Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares. The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCoT”) hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 2 March 2021 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares, a market purchase of 50,000 Ordinary shares of the Company was made on 5 January 2022, at a price of 1506.000p per share.
Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

The Company announces the tap issue of 1,600,000 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares of 0.01 pence each ("Shares") at a price of 295.00 pence per share. Following the allotment of these shares, the Company will have the ability to issue
Industry Moves: JCPenney Makes Two Executive Hires, Dunhill Names New CEO + More

Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Jan. 11, 2022: JCPenney has tapped two executives to fortify its e-commerce and omnichannel investments. Katie Mullen has been named as the retailer's new chief digital and transformation officer. Mullen will lead the growth of the e-commerce business, including jcp.com, and will also be responsible for driving enterprise strategy and the company's transformation agenda. Mullen most recently spent nearly three years with Neiman Marcus Group, serving as chief transformation officer
Microsaic revenues set to 'significantly exceed' 2020 levels

Spectrometry instrument technology company Microsaic Systems said in a trading update on Monday that revenues for 2021 "significantly exceeded" 2020, recovering to a level "slightly ahead" of the pre-pandemic benchmark in 2019.
