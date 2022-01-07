ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Shareholding notification with reference to Transparency Law

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 4 days ago

Shareholding notification with reference to Transparency Law. Luxembourg, 7 January 2022 (19:00 CET) - Aperam announces that a shareholding notification is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on the company's website under Investors, Equity Investors, Share Capital & Voting Rights. The notification is published in...

www.sharecast.com

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Law firm selects new shareholder

A Grand Rapids-based law firm named a new shareholder. Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge on Wednesday, Jan. 5, said Thomas J. Vitale became a shareholder of the firm. Vitale joined Smith Haughey as an attorney in 2019. He specializes in agriculture and agribusiness, banking and finance, business, construction, commercial litigation and real estate law.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 65,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 936.6734 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
MARKETS
ShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding

("Mattioli Woods" or "the Company") Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse, Mattioli Woods (AIM: MTW.L), the specialist wealth and asset management business, announces that on 7 January 2022 Ian Mattioli completed the disposal of 14,260 Ordinary Shares at a price of 851.241p per share, with his last share sale being over six years ago in November 2015. This transaction was instructed on 29 December 2021 and represents the sale of certain of the Ordinary Shares subscribed for on exercise of share options on 29 December 2021 (as previously disclosed), which could only be completed following admission to trading of an additional 300,000 shares under the Block Listing, which became effective 5 January 2022. Following this disposal, Ian holds Ordinary Shares of Mattioli Woods of 3,589,188, representing 7.05% of issued share capital.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

NatWest Group plc (the 'Company' or 'NWG') announces today that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares in the Company with a nominal value of £1 each ('Ordinary Shares') from UBS AG, London Branch ('UBS'). Such purchases form part of the Company's existing share buyback programme and...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

("Premier" of the "Company") The Board of Premier announces that the Company has received the following TR-1 notification which is set out below without amendment. A copy of this announcement is available on the Company's website at: www.premierafricanminerals.com. Enquiries:. George Roach. Premier African Minerals Limited. Tel: +27 (0) 100 201...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that, it has today purchased 557 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of 1150.0036 pence per Ordinary Share. The shares have been placed into treasury. Total Voting Rights. Following this transaction, the Company’s issued share capital is 66,872,765...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. On 05 January 2022 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 31,000 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price of 5,151.774 pence per share. The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 19,374,971 Ordinary shares, and there...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Issue of Equity

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (the 'Company') The Company announces that it has issued 75,000 new Ordinary shares of 5 pence each fully paid for cash at a price of 842.5 pence per share under its Ordinary share Block Listing facility. The new Ordinary shares rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing Ordinary shares.
MARKETS
ShareCast

Playtech, JKO ask Takeover Panel for more time on potential bid

Playtech said it was also postponing court and shareholder meetings relating to a £2.7bn offer by slot machine giant Aristocrat Leisure, previously scheduled for January 12, to February 2. Australia-based Aristocrat is the current frontrunner to acquire Playtech after the two businesses agreed to a deal in October. However,...
GAMBLING
The Press

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - ORGO

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ("Organogenesis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ORGO) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-06845, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Organogenesis securities between March 17, 2021 and October 11, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares. Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 6th January 2022 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £1bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 4th May 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Google, Facebook to be fined EUR 201m by French privacy regulator

Internet giants Google and Facebook were eyeing up fines totalling €210m, it was reported on Thursday, for breaking European Union privacy rules. According to Politico, France’s privacy regulator - the Commission nationale de l'informatique et des liberté (CNIL) - was preparing to fine Alphabet’s Google operations in Ireland and the United States €90m and €60m, respectively.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Net Asset Value per Share

Amati Global Investors Limited, manager of Amati AIM VCT plc ("VCT"), announces that the VCT's unaudited net asset value per share as at 6 January 2022, after taking account of amounts receivable or chargeable to the VCT's income account, was 194.07p. This information is provided by RNS, the news service...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
marketplace.org

New California law seeks transparency for workplace quotas

A new law takes effect in California on Jan. 1 that could change how companies like Amazon use data to manage warehouse workers. Companies like Amazon often use algorithms and tracking data to set productivity quotas, according to University of California, Riverside, professor Ellen Reese, who co-edited a book about Amazon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ShareCast

PetroNeft agrees extension to convertible loan facility

PetroNeft Resources (CDI) Russia-focussed oil and gas explorer and producer PetroNeft updated the market on its financing on Friday, announcing an extension to the remaining balance on its convertible loan facility. 1,187.34. 16:28 07/01/22. 6,182.79. 16:28 07/01/22. 1.36%. 83.09. The AIM-traded firm had agreed the facility of $1.3m with a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ShareCast

Amryt Pharma

Subject to the expected cancellation of trading on AIM for Amryt Pharma (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at [email protected] or call:. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ShareCast

Greggs makes 'considerable progress' in Q4, names Roisin Currie as CEO

Bakery chain Greggs said on Thursday that it had made "considerable progress" under "tough trading conditions" in the fourth quarter, putting the group in a "strong financial position" going into 2022. 4,339.57. 16:28 07/01/22. -0.11%. -4.58. 23,353.25. 16:28 07/01/22. n/a. n/a. 4,272.27. 16:28 07/01/22. n/a. n/a. 4,249.43. 16:28 07/01/22. n/a.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

BH Macro Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

BH MACRO LIMITED (the “Company”) (a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235) Announcement of Monthly Estimated Net Asset Values. As at the close of business on 31st December 2021the estimated Net Asset Values of each class of the Company’s shares are as follows:
STOCKS

