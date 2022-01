Despite the many enormous challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past few years, women have continued to make important gains in corporate America. A Women in the Workplace study conducted by McKinsey & Company in partnership with LeanIn.org shows that women's representation across all levels of the corporate pipeline improved in 2020. It did so amid a global pandemic that presented unique challenges for women, who are typically tasked with caregiving.

