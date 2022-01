Bandai Namco opened a survey for Digimon Con. The survey concerns the game news segment that will appear during the Digimon Con broadcast. Participants can ask a myriad of questions about new and old titles, and game development. Additionally, participants can even ask about games that they would like to potentially see made. However, the survey is currently only available in Japanese. The website also states that they will not be able to answer each and every question during the Digimon Con broadcast. The questionnaire will remain open until January 10, 2021.

