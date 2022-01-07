Today in Gear: Close Out the Week with These Updates
By Gregory Babcock
Gear Patrol
4 days ago
As we noted yesterday, Chevy's newest Silverado EV is grabbing major attention from auto fans and buyers from across the spectrum, sitting as the brand's first big entry the electric pickup wars (and overshadowing other upcoming Chevy...
Ford had the small-truck market all to itself with the original Ford Ranger, until it was retired following the 2011 model year. The Ranger badge reappeared on a new midsize pickup for 2019, but Ford believed there was room for a still-smaller trucklet. For nontraditional buyers, especially, the Maverick’s SuperCrew...
We know of Sony as a multi-industry electronics company, but as a car manufacturer? That might take some getting used to. Revealing the Vision-S 02 SUV Concept At CES 2022, the SUV is a continuation on Sony's Vision-S 01 sedan revealed back at CES 2020. While the electric Vision-S 02 expands on its predecessor and features details like all wheel drive a top speed of 112 mph, the most important development is the creation of Sony Mobility — an offshoot company that will spearhead Sony's push into the electric vehicle market (something Sony had been cagey about admittedly publicly before). Of course that's not the only news we're looking at today. From BMW's powerful new flagship iX M60 to Dell's bold new XPS Plus 13 laptop, we're talking tech (and a whole lot more). This is Today in Gear.
We drove the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup last fall. It's a revolutionary upgrade over the previous model, which did have its charms despite being dated. And it made our GP100 best new vehicles list. The one thing the Tundra was missing to compete with trucks like the Ford F-150...
When most people think of a sports car, they think of a two-door coupe, drop-top, or even hot hatchback, but very few people consider wagons to be on the sporty spectrum of the automotive world. Unfortunately for them, they're missing out on a big chunk of fun. Cars like the Audi RS6 Avant prove that wagons can be ballistic sports cars, and when you travel further back in time, more sporty wagons start to appear, but what about going as far back as 1956? Back then, a station wagon was meant for two things only: transporting family and making out in the back. This 1956 Chevrolet Nomad Custom Wagon proves that an old Chevy wagon can do all of that, and more.
It may not have started out as such, but here in 2022, the Consumer Electronics Show has basically taken the place of the old Detroit Auto Show as the first car show of the year. This year, Mercedes dropped its new and revolutionary Vision EQXX concept. Chevy unveiled the new Silverado EV. And even Sony showed off a new electric SUV concept.
The 2021 chip shortage made for mostly underwhelming sales events during the 2021 car-buying season, although there were certainly plenty of deals to be had for buyers who were willing to dig a little...
Remember the Ford Excursion? The Class 2 full-size SUV is one of the longest and heaviest vehicles ever produced in numbers, derived from the Ford F-250 Super Duty truck. Sadly, the last example of it was produced in 2005. Now, there's a F-250 SUV conversion listed on Cars & Bids...
The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels.
The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor.
F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
Cadillac announced a pair of autonomous vehicle concepts that are a definite improvement over last year’s toaster-shaped thingamajig, but also seem designed to appeal to the 1 percent of the 1 percent of the 1 percent. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that. Rich people like cars and robots.)
In saying goodbye to 2021, we must also bid farewell to a number of cars and trucks. Whether it's because new versions are on the horizon, or because they simply weren't selling, there are a whole bunch of vehicles that will leave the automotive landscape next year. Here are some of the most notable departures.
The market for new cars is, frankly, absurd right now. With prices climbing higher seemingly every month, it may be tough to know where to start. Well, we hope you can start here. You don't need to spend more than $40,000 to buy a great SUV. You can spend less and nab something that suits you perfectly well.
Bad news, muscle car fans: the Ford Mustang GT and Mach 1 are being downgraded for the 2022 model year. Back in October, Ford announced the naturally aspirated 5.0 Coyote V8 that powers the Mustang GT and Mach 1 will lose 10 horsepower and 10 lb-ft of torque to comply with tighter emissions regulations when the 2022 models launch next year.
Ever since the movie Gone in 60 Seconds presented Eleanor as its star car, restomod Mustang fastbacks have dominated the imaginations of both custom builders and Mustang lovers who appreciate the combination of classic style and modern American muscle. And let’s face it, there are few cars more evocative of speed, swagger and sheer seductive appeal than a long, low fastback ‘Stang with a fire-breathing Ford crate engine and modern underpinnings.
Now, Kendall Motor Oil has written the check to build a one-of-a-kind Mustang restomod called, appropriately, The Kendall Custom, inspired by Carroll Shelby’s 1967 Shelby GT500 and featuring the components...
Shares of Rivian briefly fell below their IPO price on Thursday in a broader selloff among electric vehicle (EV) makers as the race for market share intensifies with legacy companies ramping up EV production. Rivian shares fell as much as 16.5% to $75.13, slipping below the debut price of $78...
Price isn’t the only thing that buyers should consider when shopping for a new car. Most people want a reliable ride. Lincoln is the least reliable brand, according to the new Consumer Reports Auto Reliability Survey. The predicted reliability rankings for 2022 models are based on feedback from subscribers...
Ford thinks it knows how to stop the F-150 Lightning market from getting out of control—stop people from reselling it.
The Detroit auto giant will reportedly support dealers who want to issue a “no-sale” provision to soon-to-be owners of the eagerly anticipated EV, according to CNET Roadshow. The agreement would prevent these customers from selling the electrified F-150 for one year following purchase.
A member of the F-150 Gen14 Forum broke the news on Friday morning. They posted a photo of an email that the marque sent to dealers, which included language for the agreement. Under its terms, buyers must agree not...
Alpha Motor Corporation has not yet launched one electric vehicle, but its touted line-up continues to grow apace.
The California start-up recently unveiled renderings of another retro-looking EV that it plans to offer in the not-so-distant future. To recap, the marque’s prospective fleet includes a coupe, a sedan, a saloon, an off-roader and a pickup. The newest addition is a luxury estate wagon based on the planned Saga saloon.
The aptly named Saga Estate has the same sleek silhouette as its predecessor, but is longer, wider and heavier. The roof has been extended, too, to create a steeply angled hatchback for storage....
The centerpiece of any Mustang is the engine. As it turns out, this is just as true when the pony car takes model form.
Lego has just unveiled a detailed new model of the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 featuring a working mill under the hood. The two pull-back motors propel the miniature pony forward like a real-life muscle car. On top of that, the model can be used with Lego’s AR app, which allows you to put it to the test on a virtual racetrack.
Racing prowess aside, the mini Mustang isn’t bad to look at, either. Comprising some 544 pieces, it...
