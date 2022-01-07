Today in Gear: Close Out the Week with These Updates

When most people think of a sports car, they think of a two-door coupe, drop-top, or even hot hatchback, but very few people consider wagons to be on the sporty spectrum of the automotive world. Unfortunately for them, they're missing out on a big chunk of fun. Cars like the Audi RS6 Avant prove that wagons can be ballistic sports cars, and when you travel further back in time, more sporty wagons start to appear, but what about going as far back as 1956? Back then, a station wagon was meant for two things only: transporting family and making out in the back. This 1956 Chevrolet Nomad Custom Wagon proves that an old Chevy wagon can do all of that, and more.

16 DAYS AGO