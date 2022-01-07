Deputies: Man accused of trying to kill wife by poisoning over the last year

Alfred Ruf Contributed Photo/Wayne County Sheriff

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana man is facing attempted murder charges after he admitted to deputies he was trying to kill his wife by poisoning her over the last year, according to the Wayne County, Indiana Sheriff’s Office.

Alfred Ruf, 69 is facing attempted murder charges stemming from the investigation which started Monday around 9:45 a.m., Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter said in a media release Friday.

Deputies were called to check the welfare of Ruf’s wife, a 51-year-old woman, who said she suspected she had been poisoned by him, Retter said.

“During the initial investigation Ruf admitted to giving (the victim) an unknown substance knowing it would eventually kill her. (The victim) was hospitalized several times in 2021, believed to be a result of the poisoning,” Retter said.

Deputies have collected samples of the unknown substance and the samples are being examined. Two other people, who were not named, are considered persons of interest and are also being sought, Retter said.

Ruf was arrested Monday and booked into the Wayne County Jail. Bond was set initially at $45,000 and Ruf is not currently listed as an inmate in the jail Friday afternoon, according to online jail records.

Additional details were not released.

