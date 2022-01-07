Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle expresses frustration with having to sit out

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle has missed two straight games and he has not played since Dec. 30 when the team took on the Brooklyn Nets. He is in the league’s health and safety protocol for the second time this season, which has been frustrating for him.

Though the Sixers won twice without him, the inactivity has been confusing for Thybulle, who mentioned he has been feeling absolutely fine and had just come out of his first stint in the protocol.

“I feel great, Thybulle said at shootaround on Friday morning. “No, nothing. It was relatively confusing. I didn’t experience any type of symptom, nothing.”

He was sidelined by random test results: a positive test one day, an inconclusive the next and then a negative test.

“It was like different test results,” Thybulle added. “Like inconclusive, negatives, like a random positive.”

Over the past few weeks, the NBA has changed its rules on the quarantine period for players who test positive. It was initially 10 days, but now it’s six, and guidelines have been changing on a seemingly every day basis. All of this is a lot for Thybulle and others to handle.

“Very frustrating,” Thybulle finished. “Especially just as the rule changes come and go at a whim, it feels like it gets confusing. Like I said, a recently recovered player to get tested so soon and then the concern would be false positives and then like to draw positives and inconclusive and have to sit down for almost a week is a little frustrating.”

Thybulle will return to action for the Sixers on Friday when they take on the San Antonio Spurs at home.

