Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle expresses frustration with having to sit out

By Ky Carlin
 4 days ago
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle has missed two straight games and he has not played since Dec. 30 when the team took on the Brooklyn Nets. He is in the league’s health and safety protocol for the second time this season, which has been frustrating for him.

Though the Sixers won twice without him, the inactivity has been confusing for Thybulle, who mentioned he has been feeling absolutely fine and had just come out of his first stint in the protocol.

“I feel great, Thybulle said at shootaround on Friday morning. “No, nothing. It was relatively confusing. I didn’t experience any type of symptom, nothing.”

He was sidelined by random test results: a positive test one day, an inconclusive the next and then a negative test.

“It was like different test results,” Thybulle added. “Like inconclusive, negatives, like a random positive.”

Over the past few weeks, the NBA has changed its rules on the quarantine period for players who test positive. It was initially 10 days, but now it’s six, and guidelines have been changing on a seemingly every day basis. All of this is a lot for Thybulle and others to handle.

“Very frustrating,” Thybulle finished. “Especially just as the rule changes come and go at a whim, it feels like it gets confusing. Like I said, a recently recovered player to get tested so soon and then the concern would be false positives and then like to draw positives and inconclusive and have to sit down for almost a week is a little frustrating.”

Thybulle will return to action for the Sixers on Friday when they take on the San Antonio Spurs at home.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

NBC Sports

Twitter explodes after Klay incredible poster dunk, epic snarl

Klay Thompson is back and the Warriors shooting guard made that absolutely clear with a massive dunk late in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Chase Center. Klay got Cavs center Jarrett Allen on a switch, drove around him and made a loud statement with...
NBA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

LeBron James Reacts To Klay Thompson’s Return On Sunday

Later today, for the first time in two-and-a-half years, Klay Thompson will play in an NBA game. Thompson last saw action on June 13, 2019 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. He tore his ACL that night, and missed the entire 2019-20 season while recovering from that injury. Thompson...
NBA
Cavaliers Nation

Video: Klay Thompson throws down monster poster dunk vs. Cavs

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson threw down an emphatic dunk in his return to the lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson blew by Jarrett Allen on a switch and finished with a poster dunk. It was a promising sign for the veteran guard as he is coming off two major surgeries and hasn’t played in an NBA game since 2019.
NBA
