Environment

Blue Dot 241: The Problem With Climate Change Education in the U.S. -- A Conversation with Katie Worth

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a former classroom science teacher, Dave knows all too well that climate change education is a tough nut to crack in the U.S. K-12 school system. He is joined...

sunflower-alliance.org

Militarism and Climate Change, January 12

Militarism and climate disruption are intimately linked, a reality often not understood or highlighted in the environmental movement. Marcy Winograd of CODEPINK Congress and Janet Weil of Veterans for Peace’s climate-militarism project will present a slideshow on how US militarism—750 overseas bases, troop deployments and weapons production—exacerbates the climate crisis. They’ll include concrete steps and actions that peace activists and environmentalists can pursue to cut the Pentagon budget, curb military emissions, and demand accountability from the Pentagon. Veterans for Peace, with support from CODEPINK, has spearheaded H.Res 767, a resolution introduced by very own Rep. Barbara Lee, calling on the Pentagon to track, reduce and report its greenhouse gas emissions.
ENVIRONMENT
capenews.net

Climate Action: Business And Investments In Climate Change

While the Conference of Parties (COP26) meeting in Glasgow had successes, it also had some mixed results. One excellent result was the Glasgow Climate Pact (GCP), agreed to by more than 190 countries. This pact strengthens the global commitment to address climate change and various pledges among participants to address particularly carbon-intensive industries, one of the most positive results from the conference. Better yet, this was called the business COP. It is now a trend in business to “decarbonize” processes, products and business strategies.
ENVIRONMENT
#Pbs Frontline
95.5 FM WIFC

U.S. aims to double cover crop planting to address climate change

CHICAGO (Reuters) – The United States aims to double the country’s cover crop plantings to 30 million acres by 2030 under a new Department of Agriculture (USDA) conservation program launched on Monday. The agency’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will spend $38 million to help farmers in 11...
AGRICULTURE
signalscv.com

Tactically Framed on climate change

While Saugus High School senior Sophia Celi knows she can’t immediately change the entire world, she’s working to change “little worlds,” such as the community in which she resides. After watching “Seaspiracy,” a documentary about the commercial fishing industry, Celi said it opened her eyes to...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Kansas Public Radio

Conversations: Brian Buma, "The Atlas of a Changing Climate"

On this edition of Conversations, Dr. Brian Buma talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Atlas of a Changing Climate: Our Evolving Planet Visualized with more than 100 Maps, Charts and Infographics.” Buma is a Professor of Integrative Biology at the University of Colorado, in Denver. His work focuses on tracking ecological change in a variety of climates and ecosystems.
DENVER, CO
warwickadvertiser.com

Birds challenged by climate change

The types of birds coming through your neighborhood are probably changing, and so is the timing of their migrations. Birdwatchers noticing these differences are on the front line in figuring out how climate change and more severe weather events are putting stress on bird populations. ``Birders have to be much...
ANIMALS
vineyardgazette.com

The Tragic Consequences of Climate Change

In terms of climate change, 2021 was a chaotic and destructive year with almost constant record-breaking extreme weather events. The heat wave in western Canada last summer exceeded what models predicted as possible this soon. It was 121.3 degrees Fahrenheit in Lytton, British Columbia, on June 29. Over the next few days the town burned to the ground in a wildfire. Wildfires across the globe, spurred by the higher temperatures, pumped 146 per cent more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere in 2021 than the emissions from all the European Union countries combined. Torrential rain events flooded more parts of the world than ever. In some places, more rain fell in just a few days than normally falls in an entire year. Massachusetts saw its wettest July ever — by a lot. We just witnessed horrific tornados rip across Kentucky and other states, leaving 165 miles of debris and devastation. These new levels of extreme weather have been made possible by the destabilizing effect the burning of fossil fuels has had on our atmosphere.
WEST TISBURY, MA
TheConversationAU

Without urgent action, these are the street trees unlikely to survive climate change

Cities across the world are on the front line of climate change, and calls are growing for more urban cooling. Many governments are spending big on new trees in public places – but which species are most likely to thrive in a warmer world? Numerical targets such as “one million trees” dominate tree-planting programs in cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Shanghai, Melbourne and Sydney. But whacking a million trees into the ground won’t necessarily mean greener suburbs in decades to come. Often, not enough attention is paid to selecting the right trees or providing enough water so they survive a...
Axios

Edelman client review finds climate problems

Edelman has reviewed its client list through the lens of climate principles unveiled in November, but the PR giant isn't severing any ties despite finding problems — yet. Why it matters: Edelman, the world's largest PR firm, is a focal point for activist campaigns against the industry's work with fossil fuel clients.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Excessively wet year in eastern U.S. shows fingerprints of climate change

Five tropical storms and a summer of frequent thunderstorm activity have propelled parts of the eastern United States to one of its wettest calendar years on record. Through November, 25 of 344 climate regions nationwide reported precipitation that exceeded 90 percent of years since 1895. All but two of these top-10 percent-rainfall regions were east of the Mississippi River, spread from Louisiana to Massachusetts and Illinois to Florida.
ENVIRONMENT
mynspr.org

Best Of Blue Dot: How The Mountains Formed: A Conversation With John Dvorak

Host Dave Schlom talks to geologist and author John Dvorak about his book: How The Mountains Formed: A New Geological History of North America. The geologic epic intertwines the story of life on Earth and how it has been changed by and also shaped the crustal dynamics, atmosphere and oceans of the planet. Dvorak draws on some of the latest ideas in the geosciences about how the Earth's interior -- far more complex than the simple core, mantle and crust model we learn about in school -- continues to drive the formation of mountains.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
GreenMatters

Post-Christmas, 24 U.S. States Are Under “Extreme Weather Alerts” Thanks to Climate Change

The end of 2021 hasn't exactly been kind. Coronavirus cases have spiked tremendously, and yesterday, extreme weather alerts have been issued to 24 U.S. states. Extremely cold temperatures, sleet, blizzards, and even avalanches were predicted for Tuesday, Dec. 28 countrywide. And as you'd probably expect, meteorologists and weather experts nationwide are attributing all of this to none other than climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
buffalonynews.net

U.S. faces clear, tangible threat from climate change

NEW YORK, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Thanks to a timely heavy snow, the wildfires that started just before the New Year and burned down nearly 1,000 houses in Boulder County of Colorado finally subsided, leaving more than 30,000 people homeless and three missing. After a year of frequent natural disasters...
ENVIRONMENT

