Blue Dot 241: The Problem With Climate Change Education in the U.S. -- A Conversation with Katie Worth

Militarism and climate disruption are intimately linked, a reality often not understood or highlighted in the environmental movement. Marcy Winograd of CODEPINK Congress and Janet Weil of Veterans for Peace’s climate-militarism project will present a slideshow on how US militarism—750 overseas bases, troop deployments and weapons production—exacerbates the climate crisis. They’ll include concrete steps and actions that peace activists and environmentalists can pursue to cut the Pentagon budget, curb military emissions, and demand accountability from the Pentagon. Veterans for Peace, with support from CODEPINK, has spearheaded H.Res 767, a resolution introduced by very own Rep. Barbara Lee, calling on the Pentagon to track, reduce and report its greenhouse gas emissions.
