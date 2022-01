Many have vouched for Young Thug's generosity over the years. Lil Baby confirmed the tale of Thugger paying him to go into the studio to keep him out of the streets. Machine Gun Kelly earned a verse on the critically acclaimed So Much Fun after the album was released, all because Thug promised to do so. There are countless other tales but it's clear that he's pushing more positive energy into 2022 as shown on his Instagram Story earlier today.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO